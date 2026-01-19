OBITUARY: Amanda Sue Lambert

Amanda Sue Lambert, 62, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at Tsali Care Center in Cherokee, N.C., after an extended illness.

Amanda was born on April 8, 1963, to the late Ronald and Bernice Welch Lambert. During her early years, she worked as a cashier at local craft shops. Later, she briefly worked as a sewer at a sewing plant in Bryson City, N.C. Amanda also loved making crafts with her mother. Together, they created beadwork, bullnettle necklaces, cornbread necklaces, and many other handmade items. Amanda had a deep love for nature. She especially enjoyed spending time in the woods, searching for edible mushrooms and native greens, and she found joy and peace in the outdoors.

In addition to her parents, Amanda was preceded in death by her siblings, Theresa Diane Brady and Ronald “Boug” Lambert.

She is survived by her daughter, Erica Lambert; granddaughter, Kaiden Lambert (Will); grandson, Dason Bryant; niece, Ashley Brady (Michael); nephew, Brett Brady; great-nephew, Tristian Armachain; great-niece, Journey Armachain; and two special cousins, Pamela and Shandrea Squirrell.

Pallbearers will be Brett Brady, Michael Armachain, Dayson Bryant, Will Marvel, Austin Duda, and Delbert Ward.

Amanda will be buried in the Bernice W. Lambert cemetery beside her mother.

Long House Funeral Service will announce arrangements.