Police Commission holds January meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission held their monthly meeting in the Ginger Lynn Welch building on the afternoon of Jan. 13. Chairperson Anita Lossiah called the meeting to order at 12:02 p.m.

Commissioner Israel Rodriquez led roll call. Commissioners in attendance were Rick Queen (Wayohi, Wolftown), Treasurer Kym Parker (At-Large), Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.), Chairperson Anita Lossiah (Elawodi, Yellowhill). Secretary Israel Rodriguez (At-Large), and Vice Chairperson Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown)

Regina Rosario (Aniwodihi, Painttown) and Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove) had an excused absence.

The agenda was approved with a motion by Parker seconded by Crowe. The previous meeting minutes were approved with a motion by Crowe seconded by Queen.

Guests in attendance were Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) Chief of Police Carla Neadeau, Tribal Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Agent Norman “Binky” Reed, CIPD Attorney Cody White, and One Feather Reporter Brooklyn Brown.

Chief Neadeau provided the monthly CIPD report. Neadeau shared that Charlene Otter retired in December after over 20 years of service as a receptionist for CIPD. The commission approved the report with a motion by Crowe seconded by Parker.

Agent Reed provided the ALE report. Reed shared that ALE taught 200 alcohol education classes in 2025. He stated that ALE has been busy with inspections at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino properties and other establishments.

Reed shared that the Tribal Alcohol Beverage Control Commission (ABC) has suspended the alcohol permit for Snags, a local bar, due to alleged overserving. This led to a discussion among the Police Commission regarding local establishments and the need for surveillance equipment. The Police Commission unanimously approved a motion by Parker seconded by Crowe to forward a recommendation to Tribal ABC suggesting that working surveillance be a required regulation for obtaining permits. The ALE report was accepted with a motion by Crowe seconded by Queen.

The meeting adjourned at 12:49 p.m. with a motion by Parker seconded by Crowe.