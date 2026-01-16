OBITUARY: John Wesley Raby “John Bug”

John Wesley Raby “John Bug”, 40, of the Wolftown Community passed away on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

John Bug is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Ted and Evelyn Raby; maternal grandparents, Boyd and Helen Jackson; John’s mother, Lawanda Jackson Raby “Sue”; and his brother, Justin Raby ”Jarvis”. John is survived by his father, Jerry Raby (Missy); his life partner, Hannah Calhoun; and his son, Kyler Crowe. Several aunts and uncles also survive.

John Bug was an avid sports fan. He was a life-time fan of the Cherokee Braves and the Dallas Cowboys. John also enjoyed bass fishing.

John Bug knew that life was meant to be shared. He found great joy in being surrounded by family and friends. He loved being a dad. Kyler bought him great joy. His laughter and smile could fill a room. He had a since of humor and a very quick wit. John Bug will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 19 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Eddie Stillwell will officiate. Following the service John will be laid beside his mom and brother at Sherrill Cemetery Whittier, N.C.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday at the Funeral Home.