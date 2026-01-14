OBITUARY: Viola Lane

Viola Lane, age 72 of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at Cherokee Hospital.

She was a native of Graham County and the daughter of the late Mose and Callie Hornbuckle Wachacha.

She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Geyer (Wayne), Jackie Lane, Celina Lane all of Robbinsville, N.C.; brother, Herbert Wachacha of Cherokee, N.C., and sisters, Roxanne Thobaben of Bryson City, N.C. and Onita Bush of Robbinsville, N.C. She is also survived by four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18 at Buffalo Baptist Church. Reverend Scotty Chekelelee will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Church prior to the service.

