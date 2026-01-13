Voter information for 2026 North Carolina primary elections

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.— Below is voter information for the upcoming North Carolina primary elections that include county elections for the five counties that encompass the Qualla Boundary of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (Swain, Jackson, Haywood, Graham, and Cherokee Co.).

Important dates and deadlines for the 2026 primary election in North Carolina:

Jan. 12: County boards of elections begin mailing absentee ballots to eligible voters who submitted an absentee ballot request form.

Feb. 6: Voter registration deadline (5 p.m.).

Feb. 12: In-person early voting begins.

Feb. 17: Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.).

Feb. 28: In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.).

March 3: Primary Election Day.

March 3: Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.).

The primary election is March 3, and the general election is Nov. 3, 2026. Learn how to register here. Check to see if you are registered or need to update your registration here. A valid photo ID is required at the polls. Tribal enrollment cards are valid. Learn more about valid IDs here.