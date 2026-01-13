SPEAKING OF FAITH: Back to work, Part 2 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Sometimes we might wonder what motivates others to write letters and notes, clean up the messes, stand in the hot sun or cold weather, do the shopping, set up the tents, hand out the bulletins, play music, pull the cables, visit the sick or dying in the hospitals, homes, or hospices. I’m speaking of those who may never ask but do it out of love or compassion. After they are asked, some jump in with both feet and tear into their task like a bulldog. As administrators, we sometimes want to put the brakes on their spirited zeal. It is a blessing to have a group of people dedicated to working. A lot can be done, even if it is only a small group of four or five dedicated people. God blesses whenever two or more like-minded servants are gathered together.

The others not described above pull down and quench the Spirit. They are often the ones Satan can convict to do nothing or worse; they backbite, compromise, tattle, and espouse contrary gossip to other potential workers, undermining the proposed idea or program. These displays, whatever you might call them, are church killers. Sadly, I confess to being guilty; I’ve been there too.

We can’t forget the passive-aggressive types, either. These are the ones who were not asked to help, won’t volunteer, and now impede progress with slow hands and feet or cease to show up when needed. They are hard to spot, and you might even identify with them at times in your own Christian life. It doesn’t feel good to know you can identify with them sometimes.

My confession is that I love to be asked and rarely turn down a request, but I also rarely volunteer. We should aspire to be the sheeple God wants us to be when supporting our church activities. We might not fully agree with the program and may even be somewhat envious of the leaders, but we should never be the ones to quench the Spirit or slow-walk and impede the progress.

“looking carefully lest there be any man that falleth short of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and thereby the many be defiled;” Hebrews 12:15

In other words – don’t be that person. Test yourself. If you ask God to search your heart and reveal any evil or wickedness, ask forgiveness and repent. Everyone will be lifted because of it.

Lord God and Father, forgive me when I fall short of doing all I can do. Your Word in James tells us that we sin when we know we should do something and fail to do it. Convict me, Holy Spirit, when I should act but make excuses not to do what You have called me to do. Lord, take me, enlist me, Lord, to be Your hands and feet to do Your will and glorify Your name. Amen