OBITUARY: Donald Lee “Kanogsdaya” Swimmer

Donald Lee “Kanogsdaya” Swimmer, 70, of Cherokee, N.C., took his heavenly flight on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 to reunite with his parents, Luke and Amanda Sequoyah Swimmer; and his siblings, Mary Ellen Wolfe, Johnny, Ronald, Herbert, and McKinley Swimmer.

He is survived by his children, Heather (Brent), Shannon (Kevin), Micah (Carrah), Luke (Tabytha), Jakeli (Skye), and John (Dre); grandchildren, Bradley, Aniyah, Osti, Naomi, Elijah, Dvdaya, Tsula, Ogana, Yona-Uweluga, Kenyon, Khayton (Bubs), Luka, Jhett, Bodhi, Natalie, Finnley, Onie, Otis, Weston, Tyrus, Oden, Pwe, and one on the way; and great-grandchildren, Hendrix, Juni, Amelia Ruth, Luca, and Eleanor. His siblings, Marilyn, Bert, Flora, and Merina also survive him.

Don was a master potter, an oral historian, and had wide knowledge of traditional plants and medicines. He had many careers and experiences. He was a police officer, dispatcher, security guard, truck driver, and a cultural artisan.

He will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor, and his many entertaining stories that never failed to make you laugh. He took pride in his family and was a beloved son, brother, father, and grandfather.

Don will be taken to Straight Fork Baptist Church Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. by Crisp Funeral Home and will remain at the church until the funeral service Thursday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Sequoyah/Swimmer family cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Jody Saunooke, Jerry Swimmer, Manuel Watty, Eddie Swimmer, Stephan Swimmer, and Kyle Swimmer.