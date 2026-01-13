CCS School Board holds January meeting 

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, Jan. 12 in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson at 4:51 p.m.

Co-Vice Chairperson Melanie Lambert led roll call. Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Kenny Davis, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Heather Driver, human resources coordinator; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Michael Stamper, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) rep. Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep. had an excused absence.

The opening prayer was led by Diane Driver.

The agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert.

In response to a request from the One Feather Editorial Board, the school board voted to approve, with a motion by Toineeta seconded by Lambert, un-redacting names of employees under the consent agenda after a two-week period is given to alert former employers. Reed-Cooper voted to oppose. The consent agenda will be shared by the One Feather in two weeks.

Revisions to policies 1310-4002 Parent Involvement and 8220 Gifts and Bequests were approved with motions by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta.

The board voted to move custodians under the community affairs department with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert.

The board voted to approve job description updates to the Community Cultural Programming Coordinator, Cherokee Language Instructor (non-certified), Cultural Facilitator Language Coordinator (Pre-K to 12th grade), Cherokee Language Teacher, and Computer Technician positions.

Brandi Claxton, interim Secretary of Treasury for the EBCI, and Rebecca Bowe, manager of EBCI project management, presented to the board on the 105(l) Lease Program that CCS is applying for to help fund the mold remediation. The school would receive a lease amount of $12.6 million annually through the program. The board approved the application submission with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Stamper.

The next school board meetings are scheduled for Feb. 2 and Feb. 17 in the Central Office Board Room at 4:45p.m.