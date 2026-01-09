Planning Board holds December meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the afternoon of Dec. 15, 2025, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Project Management and Planning team provided project updates to the Planning Board, led by manager Rebecca Bowe.

The updates included:

Nvndayeli Trail, which is under construction, with a sign package to be installed in the new year.

Fire Substation #3, which is under construction and set to complete in March 2026.

The Cherokee Indian Police Department Evidence Building, which is under construction and set to complete in September 2026.

The Ceremonial Grounds, with a groundbreaking scheduled for Jan. 12, 2026, and completion set for late Spring 2027

Whitewater Landing Phase 2, which includes converting gravel paths to a hardscape, creating a new pavilion, extending the locust fencing, constructing a lattice around the observation deck, and fencing around the pump station, with construction beginning in January 2026.

John Crowe Sports Complex, with clearing and grubbing underway, grading ongoing at the knoll, and pending design proposal for phase 1 that include updating the upper two fields, sunshades, new lighting, a family/play area, improvements and expansion for parking, and updating the concessions area.

Mingo Falls Trailhead Phase 2, with planning underway to extend water and sewer and improve wayfinding and signage.

The Old High School Site, with phase 1 including fairgrounds improvements to create a main entry, craft additional parking, create restrooms, construct a ticketing/information gate and kiosk, build a stage, and play area with pavilions. Phase 2, which includes a multi-use facility, will begin planning in fiscal year 2027.

The Indian Village Bathrooms, developing a request for proposals for new restrooms, and temporary utility connection to existing water and sewer. Permanent utility construction is set to begin at the end of 2026.

The Junaluska Memorial Site, with bid for construction beginning in Spring 2026.

Other projects in early stages include the veterans’ cemetery with design plans beginning in January 2026, the veterans’ new facility with planning beginning, the Bradley Campground with design options received, the Tsali Care Facility with planning in progress, and New Kituwah Academy with a feasibility study near completion.