National Park Service seeks tips to help identify a suspect involved in assault 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The National Park Service is seeking tips from the public to aid in the ongoing investigation of an assault that occurred in the Deep Creek area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

On Dec. 22, 2025, at approximately 5:40 p.m., an individual approached two vehicles believed to have been involved in a motor vehicle collision near the Deep Creek Picnic Area. As the individual approached, one of the vehicles – described as a white SUV – drove away. A second vehicle – described as a newer-model silver or gray four-door pickup truck equipped with a lift kit and bearing a weighted North Carolina registration – motioned for the individual to approach. When the individual approached, the driver of the vehicle pointed a handgun at them. The individual fled from the scene and heard multiple gunshots being fired from the area where the encounter occurred.

Both the SUV and pickup truck, as well as a grey sedan believed to be associated with the group, were seen fleeing the area towards Bryson City, N.C.

The suspect was described as a thin male in his late teens or early 20s with tan kkin, a thin mustache, and wearing a hooded jacket. He and a group of approximately ten individuals who are believed to be associated with the suspect, were observed in the Deep Creek area prior to the assault and are believed to have been there for most of the late afternoon.

Although no additional details are available at this time, information from other visitors is often very helpful to investigators. If you were in the Deep Creek area during the late afternoon of December 22 or if you have any information that could help, please contact us. You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know.

CALL the NPS Tip Line 888-653-0009

ONLINE go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

EMAIL e-mail us

EMERGENCY dial 9-1-1

– National Park Service release