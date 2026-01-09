EBCI set to leave NCAI in October

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) will leave the NCAI (National Congress of American Indians) at the end of September. Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) voted unanimously to approve Res. No. 96 (2026) during its regular session on Thursday, Jan. 8 that approves the EBCI to leave the tribal organization after its current dues run out on Sept. 30.

“There is a lot of frustration with NCAI and the amount of state-recognized tribes that they allow,” Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks, who submitted the resolution, said during Thursday’s session. “This is something that not only impacts us for the short-term but impacts us for the long-term.”

Res. No. 96 states, “NCAI is an organization of federally recognized tribes, Alaska Native governments, and non-federally recognized (“state recognized) groups that, according to the NCAI website, works to develop consensus on national policy issues that impact tribal interests; and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians supports the mission of NCAI, but the Tribe is discouraged by the shifting priorities of NCAI.”

It continues, “NCAI has moved away from serving the interests of federally recognized tribes which it was founded to serve and that have a trust relationship with government-to-government status with the United States of America; and the interests non-federally recognized groups often diverge significantly from the interests of federally recognized tribes, and the divergence harms federally recognized tribes and diminishes their sovereignty.”

At the 80th Annual NCAI Convention and Marketplace, held in November 2023 in New Orleans, La., the EBCI and the Shawnee Tribe sought several constitutional amendments for the NCAI (National Congress of American Indians) that would bar state-recognized tribes from voting membership. Those did not pass.

A search of the current NCAI tribal directory lists the following state recognized groups identifying as having Cherokee ancestry:

Cherokee Tribe of Northeast Alabama in Haleyville, Ala.

Echota Cherokee Tribe of Alabama in Falkville, Ala.

Four Winds Tribe, Louisiana Cherokee in Rosepine, La.

Georgia Tribe of Eastern Cherokee in Cumming, Ga.

United Cherokee Ani-Yun-Wiya Nation in Guntersville, Ala.

That same listing identifies 40 tribal nations in the Southeast Region with the breakdown as follows: 19 federally recognized tribes and 21 state recognized groups.

During Thursday’s Dinilawigi session, Res. No. 97 (2026), also submitted by Ugvwiyuhi Hicks, was brought to the floor. That resolution, which was subsequently tabled by Dinilawigi, seeks for the EBCI to leave USET (United South and Eastern Tribes) as well.

It was stated that a work session will be scheduled to further discuss Res. No. 97. That has not been scheduled as of press time, and the One Feather will report when it is set.

Res. No. 97 states, “USET is a non-profit, intertribal organization serving 33 federally recognized tribes located in the eastern United States; and, unfortunately, USET has increasingly promoted and approved membership by non-federally recognized groups (“state-recognized”) that cannot meet the requirements under federal law to become federally recognized tribes.”

The EBCI was one of four federally recognized tribes that founded what would become the United South and Eastern Tribes (USET) – founded originally as the Inter-Tribal Council of United Southeastern Tribes. On April 18, 2025, those four tribes (EBCI, Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Seminole Tribe of Florida) signed an Accord Agreement and formed a new alliance they feel will better serve their needs.

The idea for the Accord Agreement came out of discussions involving the lack of effectiveness of USET that led to the passage of Res. No. 202 (2024) by the EBCI Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) on May 2, 2024.

USET states its purpose as follows, “USET is dedicated to enhancing the development of tribal nations, improving the capabilities of tribal governments, and improving the quality of life for Indian people through a variety of technical and supportive programmatic services.”

USET is comprised of 33 federally recognized tribes. In addition to the four founding members, USET consists of the following: Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana, Seneca Nation of Indians, Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, Penobscot Indian Nation, Passamaquoddy Tribe – Pleasant Point, Passamaquoddy Tribe – Indian Township, Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Narragansett Indian Tribe, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas, Onedia Indian Nation, Mi’kmaq Nation, Catawba Indian Nation, Jena Band of Choctaw Indians, The Mohegan Tribe, Cayuga Nation, Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, Shinnecock Indian Nation, Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Rappahannock Tribe, Chickahominy Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indian Tribe – Eastern Division, Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe, Nansemond Indian Nation, and Monacan Indian Nation.