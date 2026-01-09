COMMENTARY: What sovereignty actually means in 2026

By UGVWIYUHI (Principal Chief) MICHELL HICKS

As we enter a new year, there have been more public conversations about Tribal sovereignty and that attention creates opportunity. But when important ideas are discussed more widely, it matters that they are understood clearly.

For the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, sovereignty is the work of governing. It means that sovereignty shows up in how we make decisions, exercise jurisdiction, protect our lands, and provide for our people. It shows up in budgets, laws, services, and long-term planning across generations. It is instilled in our daily functions, and guides our decisions, both now and in the future.

In 2026, sovereignty means responsibility. It means governing carefully, lawfully, and honoring trust obligations. It means managing resources so that our children and grandchildren inherit stability, not uncertainty. These responsibilities do not change based on public attention or political cycles.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has maintained an unbroken presence on our homelands and a continuous system of governance. Our institutions were not built quickly, and they were not built for display. They were built to last, shaped by history, experience, and accountability to our community.

Culture remains central to who we are, but it is lived rather than performed. Our ability to protect and pass on culture depends on strong governance and steady leadership. As conversations about Indigenous issues continue to expand, it is important to remember that sovereignty is not interchangeable with identity, and it cannot be simplified without consequence.

For us, this has never been about proving who we are. It has always been about doing the work, quietly, consistently, and with care for those who come next.

In 2026, our responsibility remains the same. We will continue to govern with integrity, protect what was entrusted to us, and leave a strong foundation for future generations. That is what sovereignty means to us and how it exists today.