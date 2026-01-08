SPEAKING OF FAITH: Back to work, Part 1 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture references: Ephesians 2:8-10, James 2:26, Rom 16:1-16, Colossians 3:23-24, Hebrews 12:15, Ecclesiastes 11:4-6, Psalms 90:17, 1 Corinthians 15:58

Many of us have worked in the ministry alongside hundreds of good people who relished the opportunity to do for others by being the hands and feet of our Lord and Savior, Jesus. The fields are ripe in the combat zone, but the soldiers are few (mixing metaphors). We need more faithful workers to prepare the soil, plant the seed, and disciple the harvest the Lord brings.

Work will not get you into heaven, no matter what. But God endorses and expects His own to work for us, our family, and Him.

For many years, I led groups of maintenance technicians in a public school system. I was fortunate that many on each team were Christians. Occasionally, people need counseling when they become discouraged. Especially in an environment where working hard was expected, but few were ever appreciated or noticed. That’s the nature of the maintenance field. I often used these verses.

“whatsoever ye do, work heartily, as unto the Lord, and not unto men; knowing that from the Lord ye shall receive the recompense of the inheritance: ye serve the Lord Christ.” Col 3:23-24

The verses worked on the Christians but did not affect those less spiritually inclined. I referenced this passage, especially in the weeks before I retired from that establishment. Pastors and teachers shy away from discussing work for fear that some might think it is a way they can earn their way into heaven, which is far from the truth. Working in the ministry shows love and faith in the Father, who has done exceedingly more for us. It is one way we can tithe by offering the best of ourselves to Christ. After all, God gives all good gifts, including our talents and inspiration.

The sixteenth chapter of Romans (see v. 1-16) is a great reference when you wish to honor those who glorify God working in His service. We all know individuals who expect to be praised, while others expect nothing because they are humble and desire to serve their Lord.

I’ve had the extreme privilege of working alongside many excellent and talented people in ministry. To list them all would make me sound like bragging when the reality is I was honored to be among some great Christians who were sold out in service to God. God gives all good gifts, and many of those gifts come to people as talents and abilities that others do not possess. You don’t need to name names; they know who they are, and everyone else knows who they are. They are the ones who organize and promote events, cook the meals, enlist others, gather resources, generate ideas, clean the floors, buy the little extras that are needed, and pick up the pieces, whatever they are.