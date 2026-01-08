OBITUARY: Byron Jase Locust

Byron Jase Locust, 26, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of James William Locust Jr. and Elisha Wildcatt Locust of Cherokee.

He was a member of Goose Creek Baptist Church. He was a member of the 2017 Cherokee Braves Championship Team and graduated in 2018 from Cherokee High School.

He loved the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dianne Wildcatt; sister, Jalee Panther; uncle, D.D. Wildcatt; grandfather, Gary Toineeta.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by sister, Laila Locust (Adrian) of Cherokee; brother, Arthur Locust of Cherokee; girlfriend, Brianna Murphy of Cherokee; son, Pavio Jase Locust; niece, Zaylee (Bunkins) Gomez all of Cherokee; uncles, Stephen Kirkland (Erin), Christopher Kirkland (Jazz); aunts, Jami Kirkland, Carrie Wildcatt, Christine (Ed) Goings, Heather Locust (Chuck), Robyn Locust; Granny Evelyn; grandpa Jimmy Locust; and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Brothers Dan Conseen and Greg Morgan will officiate with burial in the Locust Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 12 at the church.

Pallbearers will be uncle Stephen Kirkland, and his brothers, that fought with him in the trenches.

In the words of Byron, “I’ll see youns in a lil while.”