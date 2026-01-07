Prescribed Burn planned in Cades Cove on Jan. 7 and 8

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The National Park Service plans to conduct a prescribed burn in the western portion of Cades Cove in Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Jan. 7 and 8, weather permitting. Fire managers intend to burn approximately 900 acres to restore native meadow habitats, reduce hazardous fuels, prevent the encroachment of woody vegetation and maintain the historic landscape of the cove.

Over the last 20 years, the park has conducted prescribed burns in Cades Cove under specific prescription parameters. Burns typically result in a mosaic of burned and unburned areas, and new growth appears within weeks. The open habitats created through burns provide high-quality cover and foraging opportunities for wildlife such as deer, wild turkey, pollinators and ground-nesting birds. Without periodic fire, the Cove would gradually transition to forest, reducing biodiversity and altering its historic character.

The prescribed burn will be conducted by trained NPS wildland firefighters and with assistance from The Nature Conservancy and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. This prescribed burn is supported by donations from Friends of the Smokies.

Before ignition, fire specialists will assess weather and site conditions—including wind, humidity, and fuel moisture—to ensure the burn meets safety and ecological objectives. If conditions are not favorable, the burn will be rescheduled.

During operations, visitors may see smoke and fire activity in the area. No closures are currently planned, but temporary closures of roads or trails may occur to ensure public safety. Drivers are asked to reduce speed near work zones, avoid stopping along roadways and use headlights if smoke is present.

Crews will remain on-site to monitor the fire and ensure it stays within designated boundaries.

For more information about prescribed fire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, visit www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/nature/wildlandfire.htm.