BASKETBALL: Hicks signs with Pfeiffer University

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Marlee Hicks, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and a senior on the Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) varsity basketball team, has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Pfeiffer University next season. Surrounded by family, teammates, and friends, she signed the letter during a ceremony at Charles George Memorial Arena in Cherokee, N.C. on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Hicks won the 1A Women’s Basketball state championship last year with the Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi.

Craig Barker, Cherokee High School principal, spoke highly of Marlee at Tuesday’s event. “She’s a phenomenal athlete, everybody here knows that. But, not only is she a phenomenal athlete, she is a phenomenal student as well. She is a representation of her tribe and her family. She always represents our school with honor, respect, and integrity – along with her family.”

He continued, “She’s a tireless worker and I’m a firm believer that you get what you deserve. She’s put the time in. She’s put the work in. Pfeiffer’s got a dandy right here. We’re extremely proud of her. We love her.”

Miranda Stamper, Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi head coach, commented that she was impressed with the fact that Hicks meshed so well with the team having transferred from Swain Co. for the 2024-25 school year. “She came in, earned the respect of the girls immediately.”

“It was just really cool to see her come in and mesh so well. It’s just because she’s an awesome kid. I know when she goes to Pfeiffer she’s going to probably break every academic record that they have there. Athletically, she’s awesome, great to have, great to be around.”

In addition to basketball, Hicks plays golf and softball for Cherokee. She was named 2025 Smoky Mountain Conference Player of the Year in golf.

Jason McMillan, CHS golf coach, said, “She’s amazing and the stuff that she had to go through to get here, the adversity that she had to go through, that just speaks volumes to who she is and the mentality that she has. Anybody that plays golf, you have to have some mental toughness – you’re versus yourself every day out there on the golf course and that’s what Marlee has. She proved that this year being player of the year in golf, which we’re very proud of her for.

Mental toughness is what you need and that’s what I think one of her best qualities is being mentally tough. I think that will help her going into Pfeiffer, bringing that mindset into Pfeiffer, along with academics and who she is.”

Marlee’s father, EBCI Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks, said, “We tried to do good by every one of our kids – raise them up and hopefully they’re proud of their heritage, they’re proud of being from Cherokee and represent to the best of their ability. I think we’ve done a pretty decent job of that. Even though they’re all cut from the same thread, Marlee is just a little bit different. It’s different in a good way…sometimes she can cut really hard. She’s very funny, but she’s always probably the most loyal individual that I’ve ever known. And, if she’s loyal to something, you’re not going to change that.”

He went on to say, “As coaches, and friends, and family, we’re not preparing you just for this game, which is fun to watch at the time. We’re preparing you for life and life doesn’t get any easier as you get older. You’ve got to lean on these influences and recognize why some might have been a little tougher on you than others – because they want you to grow. They want you to be that best person that you can be.”

Brianna Bynum, Cherokee Middle School principal, commented, “She’s an outstanding student athlete and a true student leader who truly lives the spirit of gadugi. I say that because Marlee consistently gives back to her community. As many of you know, you may see her. She serves others with humility and leads by example. Her service and scholarship and leadership, as she was honored with the Amanda Swimmer award, and her dedication, has earned her recognition across basketball, golf, and softball.”

The Pfeiffer University Falcons compete in the USA South Athletic Conference in NCAA Division III.