OBITUARY: Mary R. Smith

Mary R. Smith, 89, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at Tsali Care Center in Cherokee, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born on Sept. 11, 1936, in Maggie Valley, N.C., to the late Homer and Mattie Adaline Cagle Sutton. She was the wife of the late Ned D. Smith Sr. Mary retired as a preschool teacher and was a member of the Cherokee Church of God.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Dale Smith. Her brothers included John, Thomas “TA,” Houston, Ralph, and James. Her sisters were Georgia, Mollie, Annie, Minnie, and Nellie Frances. Her grandson was Heath “Ty” Oocumma. Her great-great-grandchildren include Reagan and Mathias Reed.

She is survived by her children, Pat Oocumma (Wilson), Vicki Reed (Barry), Ned David Smith Jr. (Anita), Dianne Smith, and Sherry Brown (Darrel). Her brother is Gene Sutton. Her grandchildren are Tiffani Reed (Stephen), Tara Reed-Cooper (Tres), Zachary Smith (Amanda), Tristan Smith (Dana), Nathaniel Smith (Leslie), Kiera, Nastassia Baldwin, Forrest Baldwin and granddaughter-in-law Sherry S. Oocumma. Her great-grandchildren include Silas Reed (Amy), Ietan Reed (Arnessa), Hayes Reed (Ryen), Hallie Ann Oocumma, Danielle Crabtree, Caiden Smith, Fern Smith, Isabella Galindo, Gabriella Bradley, and Uwodihi Bird, Axxle Moore, Fox Moore and Lyric Baldwin. Her great-great-grandchildren are Coraline Eden, Cali, Nova, Tiana, and Dakota. Special niece Karen Shook and special nephew Harold Sheffield Jr., Wendy Wiggins, and special great-granddaughters Brittany Gurrola and Kamea and Oscar. Her special friends include Phyllis Lambert, Rena Cooper, Doris Pressley, and Elenor West.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at Cherokee Church of God in Cherokee, N.C. Burial will follow at John D. Smith Cemetery in Cherokee, NC. The family will receive friends starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at Cherokee Church of God, 21 Church of God Dr., Cherokee, NC 28719.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and great- grandsons. Honorary pallbearers include Wilson Oocumma, Barry Reed, “Gene” Sutton, Tres Cooper, Ben Wiggins, Stephen Little and Caiden Smith.

Long House Funeral is in charge of arrangements