Federal legislative updates of interest to EBCI citizens (Jan. 5)

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

The One Feather will now provide weekly legislative updates on various pieces of federal legislation of interest to members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The bills are shown in the order in which they were introduced following the new bills for the week.

New this week

There are no new bills this week.

Bills we’re currently watching

H.R. 226 (Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act). This House bill would place 76 acres of land in eastern Tennessee into trust for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Included in that land are the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum, the Chota Memorial, and the Tanasi Memorial sites.

Introduced: Jan. 7 by Rep. Charles J. “Chuck” Fleischmann (R-Tenn.)

Action: This bill was passed in the House by a voice vote on Feb. 4. It was received in the Senate the next day and has been referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

S.761 (Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act). This Senate bill would establish the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies. According to Congress.gov, “Among other duties, the Commission must investigate the impacts and ongoing effects of the Indian Boarding School Policies – federal policies under which American Indian, Alaskan Native, and Native Hawaiian children were forcibly removed from their family homes and placed in boarding schools.”

Introduced: Feb. 26 by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. It was “ordered to be reported without amendment favorably” by the Committee on March 5. It was reported without amendment by Sen. Murkowski (R-Alaska), Senate Committee on Indian Affairs chairperson, on July 31. That same day, it was placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar under General Orders (Calendar No. 139).

H.R. 2412 (Indigenous Diplomacy and Engagement Act). This House bill would establish an Office for Indigenous Affairs and an Advisory Commission for Indigenous Peoples within the Department of State.

Introduced: March 27 by Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawai’i)

Action: This bill was referred to both the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the House Committee on Natural Resources. There are no scheduled hearings in either Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 2929. (Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe recognition bill). This House bill would grant federal acknowledgement to the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe of North Carolina, a state-recognized group.

Introduced: April 17 by Rep. Donald G. Davis (D-N.C.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 3255. (Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act of 2025). This House bill will would grant federal acknowledgment to the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, a state-recognized group in Michigan.

Introduced: May 7 by Rep. Hillar J. Scholten (D-Mich.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 3444. (Tribal Self-Determination and Co-Management in Forestry Act of 2025). According to the bill text, this House bill is “To direct Federal land management agencies of the Department of the Interior to establish Tribal Co-Management Plans and to authorize the Secretary of Agriculture to enter into agreements with Indian Tribes and Tribal organizations for the performance of certain activities of the Forest Service, and for other purposes”.

Introduced: May 15 by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.)

Action: This bill was referred to both the House Committee on Natural Resources and the House Committee on Agriculture. It was referred to the House Subcommittee on Federal Lands on June 3, and a hearing was held in that subcommittee on June 10.

S.2022 (Tribal Tax and Investment Reform Act of 2025). This Senate bill, according to the legislation, would “amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to treat Indian Tribal governments in the same manner as state governments for certain federal tax purposes, and for other purposes”.

Introduced: June 11 by U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Action: The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Finance. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 3956 (Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations Act of 2025). This bill would amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 “to authorize the Secretary of Agriculture to enter into self-determination contracts and self-governance agreements with Indian entities to administer the food distribution program on Indian reservations”.

Introduced: June 12 by Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) and Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Agriculture. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

S.2160 (Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act of 2025).This Senate seeks the same as H.R. 3255 (Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act of 2025.

Introduced: June 25 by Sen. Gary C. Peters (D-Mich.)

Action: The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 4276 (To amend the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act). According to congress.gov, this bill amends the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act “to authorize grants to Indian tribes, tribal organizations, and Native Hawaiian organizations”.

Introduced: July 2 by Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawai’i)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources as well as the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on July 2. This bill was referred to the House Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs, and a hearing was held in that Subcommittee on Nov. 19.

S.2211 (Special Diabetes Program Reauthorization Act of 2025). This Senate bill seeks to reauthorize the Special Diabetes Program for Type 1 Diabetes and the Special Diabetes Program for Indians. For both programs, it seeks funding in the amount of $160,000,000 for fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

Introduced: July 8 by Sen. Susan M. Collins (R-Maine)

Action: This will was referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on July 8. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 4463 (To amend the Catawba Indian Tribe of South Carolina Land Claims Settlement Act of 1993). The text of the legislation states, “Subsection (d) of section 7 of the Catawba Indian Tribe of South Carolina Land Claims Settlement Act of 1993 (Public Law 103–116), is amended by striking ‘; however, in no event may an individual be enrolled as a tribal member unless the individual is a lineal descendant of a person on the final base membership roll and has continued to maintain political relations with the Tribe’.”

Introduced: July 16 by Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on July 16. It was referred to the House Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs on Sept. 4, and a hearing was held on this legislation in the subcommittee on Sept. 9.

H.R. 4596 (McCarren-Walter Technical Corrections Act). According to the bill’s text, this legislation would “amend the Immigration and Nationality Act with respect to the right of members of federally recognized Indian Tribes in the United States and First Nations individuals in Canada to cross the borders of the United States”.

Introduced: July 22 by Rep. Timothy M. Kennedy (D-New York)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary on July 22. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 4750 (To extend federal recognition to the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia). This House bill would grant federal acknowledgment to the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia, a state-recognized group.

Introduced: July 23 by Rep. Eugene Simon Vindman (D-Va.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on July 23. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 4712 (Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act. According to the legislation text, this House bill would “amend the Indian Law Enforcement Reform Act to provide for advancements in public safety services to Indian communities, and for other purposes”.

Introduced: July 23 by Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Committee on the Judiciary as well as the Committee on Natural Resources on July 23. There are no hearings scheduled for this bill in either committee as of press time.

S.2452 (Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act). According to the legislation text, this Senate bill would “amend the Indian Law Enforcement Reform Act to provide for advancements in public safety services to Indian communities, and for other purposes”. This bill is identical to H.R. 4712.

Introduced: July 24 by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.)

Action: The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on July 24. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

S.2564 (Tribal Gaming Regulatory Compliance Act). The opening text of the bill states it is “to ensure all federally recognized Tribes that are eligible for gaming in the United States are regulated under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act”.

It specifically seeks to amend Public Law 100-89 (Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama and Coushatta Indian Tribes of Texas Restoration Act). Section 3 of the bill states, “This Act shall be construed to ensure the full applicability of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (25 U.S.C. 2701) to gaming activities on Indian lands of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Indian lands of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe.”

Introduced: July 31 by Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on July 31. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

S.2577 (McCarran-Walter Technical Corrections Act). This Senate bill, according to its text, would “amend the Immigration and Nationality Act with respect to the right of members of a federally recognized Indian Tribe in the United States and First Nations individuals in Canada to cross the borders of the United States”. This bill is identical to H.R. 4596.

Introduced: July 31 by Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on July 31. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

House Resolution 666 (Supporting the goals of Overdose Awareness Day and strengthening efforts to combat the opioid crisis in the United States). This House resolution states in part, “Substance use disorder and drug overdose affect all socioeconomic groups, racial and ethic groups, geographical regions, and ages; and Black and American Indian or Alaskan Native populations are more likely to die from a drug overdose than their White counterparts”.

The resolution continues, “The House of Representatives (1) recognizes Overdose Awareness Day (reporter’s note – it is usually Aug. 31, but a specific date is not listed in the resolution) in the United States; (2) commits to advancing the passing bipartisan policies that reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorders and overdoses; and is dedicated to collaborating with states, localities, businesses, nongovernmental organizations, health care providers, patients, and families to support a comprehensive system that promotes prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery from opioid use disorder.”

Introduced: Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) on Aug. 29

Action: This resolution was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Aug. 29. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this resolution as of press time.

H.R. 5144 {Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Southampton County, Virginia Federal Recognition Act}. This House bill would grant federal acknowledgement to the Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Virginia, a state-recognized group.

Introduced: Sept. 4 by Rep. Jennifer A. Kiggans (R-Va.)

Action: The bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Sept. 4. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 5257 (To reaffirm the trust status of land taken into trust). The full title of the bill states “To reaffirm the trust status of land taken into trust by the United States pursuant to the Act of June 18, 1934, for the benefit of an Indian Tribe that was federally recognized on the date that the land was taken into trust”.

Introduced: Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) on Sept. 10

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Sept. 10. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 5327 (To extend federal recognition to the Nottoway Tribe of Virginia). This House bill would grant federal acknowledgment to the Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia, a state-recognized group.

Introduced: Rep. Jennifer L. McClellen (D-Va.) on Sept. 11

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Sept. 11. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

S. 2832 (Native American Entrepreneurial and Opportunity Act of 2025). This bill would establish an Office of Native American Affairs within the Small Business Administration.

Introduced: Sen. John W. Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) on Sept. 17

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship on Sept. 17.

H.R. 5488 (To extend funding for the Special Diabetes Program for Indians). This bill would amend Title III of the Public Health Service Act to extend the funding for the Special Diabetes Program for Indians. It would approve “$160,000,000 for each of fiscal years 2026 through 2030 to remain available until expended”.

Introduced: Rep. Paul Ruiz (D-Calif.) on Sept. 18

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Sept. 18.

H.R. 5739 (Italian Heroes and Heritage Act). This House bill would, according to the legislation, “prohibit federal funds from being provided to any state or local government that celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day”. Section 2(a)(1) of this bill states, “Christopher Columbus set sail 533 years ago in 1492 to bravely cross the Atlantic Ocean and discovered new land that would soon after become known as America.”

Section 2(b) states, “It is the sense of Congress that Oct. 13 should continue to be celebrated nationwide as Christopher Columbus Day, as it has been since 1892, to honor our Italian-American heritage and our forefather, Christopher Columbus, who helped to discover this great land.”

Introduced: Rep. Michael A. Rulli (R-Ohio) on Oct. 10

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Oct. 10. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

S. Res. 450. (A resolution expressing support for the designation of the second Monday in October 2025 as “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” to celebrate and honor Indigenous Peoples and their shared history and culture).The resolution states, “Columbus Day does not currently provide an opportunity to reflect on the stories and perseverance of the Indigenous Peoples of the lands that are now part of the United States; and where, prior to western contact, Indigenous Peoples lived and flourished in the lands that are now part of the United States for thousands of years”.

Introduced: Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) on Oct. 14

Action: This resolution was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Oct. 14. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. Res. 809 (A resolution expressing support for the designation of the second Monday in October 2025 as “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” to celebrate and honor Indigenous Peoples and their shared history and culture).This House resolution is identical to S. Res. 450 (above).

Introduced: Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-Calif) on Oct. 14

Action: This resolution was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Oct. 14. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

S.3041 (Tribal Warrant Fairness Act).This Senate bill would “allow the U.S. Marshals Service to assist in certain tribal criminal matters”.

Introduced: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) on Oct. 23

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 5820 (Mono Lake Kootzaduka’a Tribe Recognition Act). This House bill would grant federal acknowledgment to the Mono Lake Kootzaduka’a Tribe of California and Nevada, a group based in Lee Vining, Calif.

Introduced: Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.) on Oct. 24

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Oct. 24. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 5869 (Tribal Water Infrastructure Grants Expansion Act). This House bill would “amend the Federal Water Pollution Control Act with respect to assistance for Indian Tribes”. According to the bill, “In addition to amounts otherwise made available under Title VI of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act, there is authorized to be appropriated $500,000,000 for each of fiscal years 2026 through 2031 to make grants, in cooperation with the Director of the Indian Health Service…for (A) projects and activities eligible for assistance under 603(c) of such Act; and (B) training, technical assistance, and educational programs related to the operation and management of treatment works eligible for assistance…”

Introduced: Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.) on Oct. 28

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Oct. 28. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 5910 (To authorize leases of up to 99 years for land held in trust for federally recognized Indian Tribes). As stated in the title, this House bill would amend 69 Stat. 539, Chapter 615, 25 U.S.C. 514(a) to authorizes such leases.

Introduced: Rep. Harriet M. Hageman (R-Wyo.) on Nov. 4

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Nov. 4. A Committee Consideration and Mark-up Session was held on Dec. 17, 2025, and bill was Ordered to be Reported by Unanimous Consent.

S. 3236 (A bill to amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008).This is a “bill to amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 to ensure Tribal consultation and representation under the food distribution program on Indian reservations”.

Introduced: Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) on Nov. 20

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry on Nov. 20. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 6285 (To amend the American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian Culture and Art Development Act). The full text of this bill has not been made public yet.

Introduced: Rep. Jill N. Tokuda (D-Hawai’i) on Nov. 21

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Education and Workforce on Nov. 21. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 6206 (Protect Culturally Sensitive Information Act). According to the bill, the purposes are,

“(1) to protect the confidentiality of culturally sensitive information provided by Indian Tribes, Alaska Native Entities, and Native Hawaiian Organizations to the federal government;

(2) to create a safe, respectful space for consultation between the federal government and Indian Tribes, Alaska Native Entities, and Native Hawaiian Organizations that encourages a free-flowing exchange of information and ideas;

(3) to build trust, strengthen relationships, and expand opportunities for costewardship between the federal government and Indian Tribes, Alaska Native Entities, and Native Hawaiian Organizations by ensuring that culturally sensitive information provided to the federal government will be protected to the maximum extent possible;

(4) to advance repatriation of cultural items, including human remains, under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA); and

(5) to strengthen support for the policy of the United States of protecting and preserving traditional, cultural, and ceremonial rites and practices in accordance with Public Law 95-341 (commonly known as the American Indian Religious Freedom Act).

Introduced: Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.) on Nov. 20

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Nov. 20. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Here is the contact information for your federal legislators:

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.): https://www.tillis.senate.gov/email-me

Sen. Tedd Budd (R-N.C.): https://www.budd.senate.gov/contact/

11th District Congressional Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.): https://edwards.house.gov/contact