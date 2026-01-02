OBITUARY: Una Lea “Teetsie” Sampson

Una Lea “Teetsie” Sampson, 62, went to her heavenly home where she was greeted by loved ones on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 at Mission Hospital. She worked in the kitchen at Cherokee Central Schools for over 14 years. One of her biggest joys was when children would see her out in public and say “hey there’s the lunch lady!” She had a love for our community, school and people. She was a die-hard Cherokee Braves, Duke and Carolina Panthers fan.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Leauna “Mickey” Sampson; aunts, Lily Wolfe, Elsie Martin, Jo Bee Kalonaheskie, Lawanda Maney, Mary Catt; uncle, Duffy Sampson; sisters, Cheryl Carrol, Henrietta “Zet” Sampson; grandchildren, R-ly Panther, Aniyah Sampson, and Jacob Lane.

She is survived by her children, Ryne Sampson (Sky), Charity Sampson; grandchildren, Cameron Sampson, Timber Sampson, Maia Lane, Kylana Sampson, Eli Sampson, Mataya Sampson, Makiyah Sampson; two brothers, Leon Sampson, Delbert Sampson; two sisters, Harriet “Babe”Sampson, Inez “Tinker”Sampson; her aunt, Gwen Wildcatt; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins and a special sister, Roberta Kalonaheskie.

Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Wrights Creek Baptist Church in Cherokee, N.C. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 5 at 12 p.m. at the church.

Pallbearers will be Ryne, Cameron, Timber, Eli, Steve, Jaden, Dustin, and Donavan.