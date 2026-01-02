OBITUARY: Josephine Yde Bradley (Jo)

Josephine Yde Bradley (Jo), beloved wife, mother and friend, passed away on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 surrounded by her family at the age of 87. Born in Leesburg, Fla., she was the daughter of Emil and Doris Yde. Jo is survived by her devoted husband, Frank Bradley, and their three children, Elizabeth, Margaret and William as well as three grandsons, Reis, Jacob, and Everett – all of whom will forever cherish and miss her loving spirit and generous heart.

Throughout her life, Jo extended her compassion to all creatures great and small. Known for rescuing animals and welcoming “stray” souls into her home, she had an open heart and an open door for anyone in need.

After beginning her career in Boston, Jo later worked at NASA, where she met her husband, Frank. While raising her children she quickly became her student’s favorite substitute teacher. Her faith guided her throughout her life as a devout Episcopalian, and she remained deeply committed to her church and community.

Family visits were always cherished, and Jo’s spirited competitiveness made every game of cards, dominoes, and Scrabble both memorable and full of laughter. She loved her football and tennis, cheering fiercely for her favorites.

Jo had a special gift for making her children feel loved. Her hugs were unmatched, and she never stopped encouraging them to come back home, where she felt they truly belonged.

We will miss you, carrying with us all the love you gave so freely throughout your life.

Services will be held at a later date.