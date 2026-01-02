LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Happy with Fitness class experience

I want to share my experience with our community in hopes that more of them will take advantage of what I feel is a great opportunity. There is a fitness class being offered at the Fitness Center through the Physical Therapy Department of the Cherokee Indian Hospital called ” Get Real and Heal.” My understanding is that It is being offered to anyone who has had a cancer diagnosis. I think it was designed to keep everyone’s limitations in mind. My experience is that the staff do a great job of making that goal attainable. I believe it is the best 12-week commitment a person can make! I always walked out feeling better than I did walking in!

Thank you,

Jenean Hornbuckle

Aniwodihi (Painttown)