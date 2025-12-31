OBITUARY: Thomas Eugene Pheasant Jr.

Thomas Eugene Pheasant Jr., 23, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, in Cherokee, N.C.

Thomas was born on May 16, 2002, in Sylva, N.C., to parents Thomas Eugene Pheasant and Greta Calhoun. He was a lifelong resident of Cherokee, N.C., in the Wolftown Community. Thomas graduated from Cherokee High School, where he played football for the Cherokee Braves. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially fishing with his brother William and having fishing contests to see who would catch the biggest or most fish.

Thomas was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William Edward Pheasant and Nola Elora Pheasant; his maternal grandparents, Hayes Calhoun and Kim Calhoun; and his uncle, Justin Calhoun.

In addition to his parents, Thomas is survived by his significant other, Breanna Nichole Mangold; two brothers, Darren Thomas Pheasant of Dillsboro, N.C., and William Hewitt Pheasant of Cherokee, N.C.; his nephew, Denahi Pheasant; and his nieces, Kalayah Pheasant and Sariyah Pheasant. He is also survived by his cousins, Joshua Bushyhead, Felicity Watty, Kevin Watty, Chase Calhoun, Landon Seay, and Zach Seay. Additionally, he is survived by his guardians, Morgan and Clara Calhoun, and other relatives, including Beth Calhoun, Katrina Taylor, Braden Taylor, Jesse Lambert, Bill Taylor, Draven Calhoun, Darian Bradley, and Cory Lambert.

He was loved dearly by his family and friends and will never be forgotten.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Cherokee, N.C., with Rev Michael Teem and Rev Greg Morgan officiating . Burial will follow at Pheasant Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C. The family will receive friends at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, at Rock Springs Baptist Church, 129 Old Gap Rd., Cherokee, NC 28719.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Long House Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.