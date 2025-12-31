OBITUARY: James Richard Walkingstick

James Richard Walkingstick, also known as Jamie, 45, of Cherokee, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., after an extended illness.

Jamie was a lifelong resident of Cherokee. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his father, Rex Driver; his sister, Hookie Walkingstick; as well as a niece, Justice Taylor, and many other family members.

Survivors include his mother, Gracia Walkingstick Taylor; a brother, Cecil Walkingstick; three children, Rex Walkingstick, Native Walkingstick, and a daughter, Louisa Walkingstick; one grandchild; three special nieces, Marilyn Walkingstick, Cecilia Perez, Emma Perez, and their children. He also leaves behind three maternal aunts, Willie Sue Walkingstick, Jessie Walkingstick, and Suzette Sanchez; paternal aunts, Donna Teesateskie and Bessie Smoker; aunts, Pearl Wolfe and Berdina Salazar; and one uncle, Robert Wolfe. Additionally, he is survived by a special friend, Sally Rogers, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at The Big Cove Pentecostal Church with Pastor Ann French officiating. Burial will follow at Wolfe Cemetery, located on Walker Calhoun Road on Big Cove Loop in Cherokee, N.C. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Long House Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.