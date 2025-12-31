OBITUARY: Hershel Felix Hyatt

June 20, 1948 – Dec. 28, 2025

Hershel Felix Hyatt enjoyed the simple pleasures of life-fishing, racing, and hunting-but nothing brought him more joy than time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, and a steady presence to all who knew him. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the family he loved so deeply. He will be remembered for his strength, his kindness, and his unwavering love for those closest to him.

Born on June 20, 1948, Hershel passed away on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Inez Hyatt, and his brother, Lavon Hyatt.

Hershel is survived by his beloved wife, Palestine (Tiny) Hyatt, with whom he shared a lifetime of love and devotion. He leaves behind two sons whom he was immensely proud of: Hershel Hyatt Jr. (Melanie) and Alex Hyatt (Tina). He was a cherished grandfather to four grandchildren, Sarah Hopkins (Wyatt), AJ Hyatt (Makayla), Harlie Hyatt, and George Hyatt (Sadie), along with several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

He is also survived by his sisters, Lillian Hyatt and Dean Hyatt, both of Bryson City, and his brothers, Michael Harlan and William Hyatt.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 1 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Revs. Dale Green and JT Lambert will officiate with burial at Lauada Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be AJ Hyatt, George Hyatt, Ernie Conner, Jay Proctor, Jimmy Millsaps, Wyatt Hopkins, and Chad Millsaps.