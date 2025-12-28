OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph “Tom” Haigler

Thomas Joseph “Tom” Haigler, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at home in Bryson City, N.C., with his daughter by his side. Tom lived an incredibly full life that included service to his country, hard work, world travels, countless hobbies, and treasured friendships across the globe.

Born on Nov. 19, 1929, in McCaysville, Ga., to Cora and Don Haigler, Tom was one of 13 children. At around six years old, he followed his siblings, Frank and Lucille (“Lou”), to the Cherokee Indian Reservation to attend boarding school, forming friendships that lasted a lifetime. While boarding school experiences varied for many, Tom often shared that his time there was good.

After graduating from Swain County High School in 1948, Tom worked in a family friend’s hospitality business while also continuing his education at Berea College in Kentucky in 1949. He often spoke fondly of Berea, saying, “I loved Berea very much — the campus was beautiful, I made wonderful friends, and I will be forever grateful to my sister, Lou, for making that experience available to me.”

During this period, Tom met and married Rosemarie Wilde of Bryson City. In 1950, “tired of being broke,” he proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy, beginning a career of service he deeply loved and often recalled with joy and pride. Gifted with a natural talent for electronics, Tom specialized in aviation electronics, a field in which he excelled.

Together, Tom and Rosemarie embraced the adventure of Navy life. Their journey took them to Sicily, Hawaii, the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, and numerous other overseas bases, allowing them to travel widely and experience the world. Among all the places they lived, Brunswick, Georgia held a special place in their hearts. Stationed there many times, Tom worked on blimps at NAS GlynCo, a role he remembered fondly.

Tom deployed during the Korean War aboard the USS Oriskany (CV 34) and later served two deployments to Vietnam aboard the USS Midway (CVA 41). While stationed in Florida, Tom and Rosemarie welcomed their children, William Kenneth (“Ken”) and Traci Beth, completing the family that would accompany them through their remarkable life of service and adventure.

After retiring from the Navy as a Master Chief, Tom was recruited by a close family friend into the paper industry, working first with Gulf States Paper in Tuscaloosa, AL, and later with Inland Container in Rome, GA. During these years, Tom and Rosemarie built a warm and welcoming home, always open to friends, family, and neighbors.

Additionally, Tom and Rosemarie inherited a small motel and restaurant in Bryson City, NC, beginning another new chapter as small business owners. They would go on purchasing and building other motels they would operate on the Cherokee Indian Reservation, working hard but also building relationships and developing close friends along the way.

In 1992, with the arrival of gaming on the reservation, Tom was appointed to the Cherokee Indian Gaming Commission, where he served for 17 years. He took great pride in ensuring the rules and regulations of the casino and its related operations were upheld, and he cherished the relationships he built with his colleagues.

Following Rosemarie’s passing in 2020, Tom continued to live life with energy and enthusiasm. He pursued his many hobbies, and cherished time with his family and friends. A man of boundless skill and generosity, Tom could fix almost anything, tell a captivating story, and began writing an autobiography. He loved photography, woodworking, and vegetable gardening. His laughter was infectious, his advice was wise, and his kindness touched everyone he met.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Traci Lowe (Tim); his grandchildren, Jason and Erik; his brother, Larry (Melba) and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends who became family. He was preceded in death by his son, Ken; his wife of nearly 65 years, Rosemarie Wilde Haigler; his parents, and 12 of his siblings.

A small celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at 1 p.m. at Crisp Funeral Home in Bryson City, N.C. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Four Seasons Hospice. Tom’s family will be forever grateful to the incredible nurses and staff who supported them with exceptional skill, professionalism, and deep compassion.

Tom’s life was a testament to service, love, and adventure. His stories, laughter, and unwavering kindness will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

God took the strength of a mountain, the majesty of a tree, the warmth of a summer sun, the calm of a quiet sea, the generous soul of nature, the comforting arm of night, the wisdom of the ages, the power of the eagle’s flight. Then God combined these qualities, when there was nothing more to add, He knew His masterpiece was complete, and so, He called it…”Dad”.