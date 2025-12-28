OBITUARY: Leonard E. Lossiah (Butch)

Leonard E. Lossiah (Butch), 77, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025.

A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Calvin and Gertrude Owle Lossiah. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his aunt, Alice K. Owle; one sister, Jeanie George; a niece, Karen L. George; and his pit, Dixon (Gobber).

He is survived by his son, John Edward Saloli Lossiah, and Belgian Malinois Tobin both of the home; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29 at Crisp Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lossiah Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday at the Funeral Home.