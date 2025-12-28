OBITUARY: Eugenia Thompson Guess

Eugenia Thompson Guess, born July 21, 1966, went home peacefully after an extended illness surrounded by family on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. She loved the Lord, and he was her anchor through her days spent in the hospitals.

She is survived by her sons, Brian Thompson (Shaundel) and Anthony Calonaheskie both of Cherokee, N.C. Eugenia has four grandchildren; Marleigh Aguilera, Camaron Oocumma, Andre Aguilera, and Bryan Aguilera all of Cherokee, N.C.

She is survived by three brothers; Eugene Thompson (Amy) of Rock Hill, S.C., Edward Thompson of Cherokee, N.C., Grant Hartfield (Regina) of Mississippi and Navy Brothers; Scott Scheider and Eric Manning among many, many other Navy Brothers and Sisters; four sisters, Donna Swquoyah (James), Vickie Thompson, Rita Driver (Bob), Charlene Otter all of Cherokee, N.C.; also nieces and nephews.

Eugenia was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Geraldine Thompson, of Cherokee, and her husband, Sequoyah Guess of Oaks, Okla.

She graduated from Cherokee High School Class of 1984, enlisted in the Navy in 1985, worked as Health Check Coordinator, a Certified Nurses Assistant for the Child Services Coordinator that serviced at risk children on the Qualla Boundary, and worked at the Cherokee Casino.

Eugenia held the title of Miss Cherokee in 1983. She traveled extensively representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee, competed in the 29th National Miss Indian America contest in Sheridan, Wyo., attended the Red Clay ceremonies where the Eastern and Western Cherokee reunited for the first time since the Trail of Tears in 1838.

She enjoyed and had patience to make finger woven belts and beaded jewelry, loved watching Mar and Cam in their school activities and was very proud of their accomplishments. She always loved the hugs from her little and big nieces and nephews. Eugenia is loved and will be greatly missed by her family, Keetowah and CNO family, classmates, Navy brothers sisters and friends. She has been a very kind and loving Mother, Sister, Daughter, Friend, and Grandmother.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at her residence on 96 Jeff Arneach Dr. , Cherokee, N.C. Burial will follow at the Thompson Cemetery in Birdtown.

The family will begin receiving friends at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 30 on 96 Jeff Arneach Dr., Cherokee, N.C.