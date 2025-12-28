OBITUARY: Doyle Jack Smith

Doyle Jack Smith, 79, of Bryson City, N.C., passed away surrounded by his family after a 10-month battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme, a rare and incurable brain cancer.

Doyle is survived by his wife of 57 years, Frances Owl-Smith; one son, Travis Smith of Whittier, N.C.; two daughters, Natalie Smith (Tony Gadis) of Canton, N.C. and Hannah Smith (Manuel Maples) of Whittier, N.C. He had three grandchildren: Austin Smith (Boston, Mass.); Galen Krugly (San Francisco, Calif.); and Avery Maples (New Haven, Conn.). He is also survived by two brothers: Buford Smith of Bryson City, N.C. and Perry Smith (Robin) of Hot Springs, N.C.; and two sisters: Christine Hoyle of Bryson City, N.C. and Jackie Talley, of Lake Jocassee, S.C.

Doyle is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Rachael Smith of Bryson City, N.C.

He graduated from Swain High School Class of 1964, was an Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War, and a retired barber. He and his wife lived in Chapel Hill, N.C., Scottsdale, Ariz., and Farmington, N.M. before returning to Waynesville, N.C. in 2005 and finally retiring back home to Bryson City 14 years ago.

Funeral Services were at Crisp Funeral Home in Bryson City on Tuesday, Dec. 23. Burial services were at Swain Memorial Gardens immediately after. Memorial Donations can be made to Four Seasons Hospice at www.fourseasonsfdn.org.