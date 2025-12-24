OBITUARY: Terri Lehua Harrison

Terri Lehua Harrison, 61, of Cherokee, N.C., completed her earthly mission early evening on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.

She was a person full of love and spirit who had many friends. She had been a mother and a wife for many years. She will surely be missed by those who knew her deeply.

She is preceded. In death, by her maternal and paternal grandparents, a brother, and a daughter.

She is survived by her mother, a son, a daughter, and a stepdaughter. May Terry find the peace, joy, and learnings that she so deserves in the spirit world and with her Heavenly Father.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 30 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hornbuckle Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 29 at Long House Funeral Home.

Long House Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements