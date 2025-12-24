OBITUARY: Noahndria Larayne Walker

by Dec 24, 2025OBITUARIES0 comments

Noahndria Larayne Walker, 30, of Cherokee, passed away after an extended illness on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C. Noahndria was a lifelong resident of Cherokee and a loving mother, wife, daughter, and daughter-in-law. She was preceded in death by her son, Toma Walker Jr., and her grandfather, Jerome Watty.

Survivors include her husband, Toma Walker; daughter, Dallas Walker; father, Noah Arch; mother, Gloria Watty Vargus; and stepfather, Deyve Vargus. She also leaves behind her grandmother, Geneva Watty; brother, Willie Arch; and sister, Nalisha Watty. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at the Walker Family Cemetery, 10573 Big Cove Road, Cherokee, N.C.

Long House Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.

 