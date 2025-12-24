OBITUARY: Noahndria Larayne Walker

Noahndria Larayne Walker, 30, of Cherokee, passed away after an extended illness on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C. Noahndria was a lifelong resident of Cherokee and a loving mother, wife, daughter, and daughter-in-law. She was preceded in death by her son, Toma Walker Jr., and her grandfather, Jerome Watty.

Survivors include her husband, Toma Walker; daughter, Dallas Walker; father, Noah Arch; mother, Gloria Watty Vargus; and stepfather, Deyve Vargus. She also leaves behind her grandmother, Geneva Watty; brother, Willie Arch; and sister, Nalisha Watty. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at the Walker Family Cemetery, 10573 Big Cove Road, Cherokee, N.C.

Long House Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.