OBITUARY: Gregory Dean Bradley Jr.,

Gregory Dean Bradley Jr., 28, went to his eternal home on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, surrounded by his family.

Born June 17, 1997, Greg is the son of Gregory Bradley Sr. (father) and Rhoda Bigmeat (mother). He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Russell Bigmeat I; his paternal grandfather, Fred Bradley; his paternal great grandmother, Elzina T. Bradley; and maternal great grandmother, Ruth Silcox.

He is survived by his mother and father; his sister, Nyasha Bradley; his nephews, Geyv George, Itse Agaliha Benjamin Vaughn, and Fred Bradley; his paternal grandmother, Kina Bradley; his maternal grandmother, Sarah Hershberger (John); special friend, Peggy George; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends in Cherokee, N.C. and Jellico, Tenn.

Greg had a heart of gold and was kind to everyone. He was a giving person in life, and that giving continued even in death as he was able to help others live by donating his organs, eyes, and tissues.

Greg loved music, games, and most of all his family. You often hear it said that only the good die young, and that is true of Greg. He was an angel bound for heaven.

Enjoying Christmas in paradise, Greg leaves his family with the special gift of endless laughs and precious memories.

Pallbearers will be Russell Bigmeat II, Russell Bigmeat III, Jason Bradley, Josh Little, Steve Little, Mikey Littlejohn, Robert “Spook” Sherrill, and Hunter Lambert.

Funeral services will be held at Antioch Baptist Church, with Dwayne (Bear) Lambert officiating. Burial to follow at Upper Billy Ray George Cemetery.

A viewing was held Tuesday, Dec. 23, and the funeral service was held Wednesday, Dec. 24.

“For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, an house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.”

2 Corinthians 5:1 KJV

ᎣᏥᎦᏔᎭᏰᏃ ᎾᏍᎩ ᎢᏳᏃ ᎡᎶᎯ ᎡᎯ ᎣᏥᏁᎸ ᎣᎩᎵᏦᏛ ᏳᏲᏨ, ᎣᎩᎭ ᎠᏓᏁᎸ ᎤᏁᎳᏅᎯ ᏅᏓᏳᏓᎴᏅᎯ, ᎠᏓᏁᎸ ᏧᏬᏱ ᏗᎬᏔᏅᎯ ᏂᎨᏒᎾ ᎠᏁᏍᎨᎲᎯ, ᎠᏲᎩ ᏂᎨᏒᎾ ᎦᎸᎶᎢ ᏗᏓᏁᎸ.