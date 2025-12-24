OBITUARY: Edna Vera Saunooke Goshorn

Edna Vera Saunooke Goshorn, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Cherokee, N.C. She was born in Cherokee, N.C., on July 18, 1929, to the late Stacey Powell Saunooke and the late Anderson Saunooke.

Edna graduated from Cherokee High School in 1947. She attended Western Carolina for two years and then transferred to Missions Nursing program in Asheville from 1950-53 and became a registered nurse. She married the late John Goshorn Jr. in 1953 where they resided in Bel Air, Md., a suburb of Baltimore. While there, she worked at Johns Hopkins Hospital as an operating room nurse. During her career, she also worked as a private duty nurse, a home health nurse, and a school nurse. Edna and John raised three daughters and eventually moved back to Cherokee in 1980 where they built a house in Whittier, N.C. With another couple, they built and managed the Sleep Inn Motel in Cherokee.

Edna was very active in the Presbyterian church. She became a member of the Bryson City Presbyterian Church in 1980 and joined the Presbyterian Women USA. She became active in the Worldwide General Assembly Council and traveled to eastern Europe on a mission trip. Later, she represented Native American women for the Racial Ethnic Dialog (RED).

Edna was a member of the Cherokee Home Extension and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She enjoyed traveling, competing in Senior Games, crafting, and reading but mostly loved spending her free time with her family, friends, and fur babies. Her three grandchildren and daughter-in-law were her pride and joy, in which she was a huge inspiration. During her last two years of life, she lived with her daughter, Donna, in Sylva, N.C. She kept her sharp mind, memory, and humor until the very end. She was the matriarch of the Saunooke family, and she will be missed by many.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bob, Joseph, and James Saunooke; and a sister, Valeria Saunooke. She was also preceded by two daughters, Diane Goshorn of Cherokee, N.C, and Shan Goshorn of Tulsa, Okla.

She is survived by one daughter, Donna Beck of Sylva, N.C., two grandsons, Brandon Beck (Lauren) of Whittier, N.C., and Loma Pendergraft of Seattle, Wash., and one granddaughter, Neosha Pendergraft of Brooklyn, New York. She is also survived by a son-in-law, Tom Pendergraft of Tulsa, Okla., and three bonus granddaughters, Natalee Pendergraft (Erika) of Tulsa, Okla., Carolee Pendergraft Ashmann (Jason) of Owasso, Okla., and Sommer Pendergraft of Charleston, S.C.

Edna’s remains will be buried with her husband John in the Bryson City Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden. A memorial service is planned for January, but the date has not yet been set. This will be announced when it becomes available.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Cancer Society, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, or any local pet shelter of your choice.