OBITUARY: Brent Powers

Brent Powers, 44, of Whittier and the Snowbird Community passed away Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 at his residence. He was the son of the late Joyce Gregory.

He was a heavy equipment operator and loved running bulldozers.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Amanda Smoker; sister, Brandi Powers; stepdad, Ellis Gregory; and niece, Brina Blauvelt.

He is survived by sisters, Brittany Powers, Bethany Powers, Brianna Powers, Rosie Gregory; grandmother, Molly Lossiah; life partner, Savetta Williams; special nephews, Blaze Powers and Baylor Crisp, and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.