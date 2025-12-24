National Park Service seeks tips to help identify suspect in poached deer case in Cades Cove 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The National Park Service is requesting tips from the public to aid in an investigation of a deer poached from fields near Sparks Lane in Cades Cove.

On the morning of Monday, Dec. 22, park rangers responded to a report of a deer that had been shot with an arrow in a field off Sparks Lane within the Cades Cove Loop Road. The poaching is believed to have occurred during daylight hours on Dec. 22 while visitors were in the area.

Although no additional details are available at this time, information from park visitors is often very helpful to National Park Service investigators. If you were in the area of Sparks Lane on the morning of Dec. 22 before 9 a.m., have dash camera video coming into or leaving Cades Cove, or if you have information that could help, please contact us. You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know.

CALL the NPS Tip Line: 888-653-0009

ONLINE: go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

EMAIL: nps_isb@nps.gov

EMERGENCY: dial 9-1-1