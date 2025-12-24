Major safety upgrades coming to the Spur in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Beginning in January, the National Park Service (NPS) will begin a multi-year project to improve safety and infrastructure on the Gatlinburg Spur, the scenic road connecting Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow for the millions of visitors and local residents who travel this corridor each year.

The first phase of construction will take place Jan. 5 to April 14 and will include the following improvements:

Paving of road shoulders to eliminate hazardous edge drop-offs.

Replacement of outdated or damaged guardrails.

Safety improvement at gravel pull-offs.

During this phase, single-lane closures will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will not exceed one mile in length. Motorists should expect traffic delays and drive with caution. To minimize disruptions during peak travel periods, no construction will take place on federal holidays, weekends (after 12 p.m. Friday), or during the Easter travel period (March 30 to April 10). No nighttime work is currently planned.

This first phase is part of a multi-year project to improve safety on the Spur. Future improvements will take place as funding allows and will include replacing Wiley Oakley and Husky Grove Bridges, rehabilitating or replacing Gum Stand Bridge, and completing rock scaling and minor roadway realignments to improve rockfall protection. The park is currently in the design phase for the Wiley Oakley/Legion Field Bridge replacement. These improvements are all based on recommendations of the 2019 Traffic Study conducted by the NPS and the Federal Highway Administration. An Environmental Assessment (EA) for the identified improvements was completed in May 2022 and the park is now implementing the preferred alternative of the EA.

The Spur is a vital transportation link within Great Smoky Mountains National Park, forming part of the scenic Foothills Parkway. Stretching approximately 4.2 miles, this four-lane divided roadway connects Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg and serves as a gateway for millions of park visitors each year. While it offers stunning views of the Smokies, the Spur is also one of the busiest routes in the area, carrying an average of 40,000 vehicles per day during the summer season. These improvements will enhance safety and preserve the scenic experience for all who travel this route.