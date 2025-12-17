Cooper endows “Hand Up” Scholarship at SCC 

SYLVA – As a lifelong educator and charity worker, Joyce Cooper has a history with Southwestern Community College that is rooted in philanthropy as she serves on the SCC Foundation Gala Planning Committee, as well as the Board of Trustees, and she previously endowed the “Pass It On” Scholarship for SCC Health Sciences students.

Her generosity now continues through the Joyce Cooper “Hand Up” Endowed Scholarship Fund that she has established through the SCC Foundation. This endowment is designed to support students enrolled in the Allied Dental program at SCC.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to endow a second scholarship through the Foundation,” said Cooper. “The scholarship will continuously help SCC students through the years as they strive to establish new careers and life goals. I look forward to encountering SCC graduates when I visit my dentist.”

The annual $1,000 scholarship will be provided to qualifying students pursuing a diploma in Dental Assisting or an Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene.

“We are extremely thankful for Joyce’s generosity and passion for providing a hand up to our students,” said Dr. Don Tomas, President of SCC. “She’s been an active, outgoing supporter of our gala for years, and I am personally grateful for her service on our Board of Trustees. Both of her endowed scholarships will make a positive difference in countless lives for generations to come.”

For more information about the scholarship or to find out how you can change lives through the SCC Foundation, contact Evan Hatch at e_hatch@southwesterncc.edu or 828.339.4241.