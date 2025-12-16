OBITUARY: Steven Kyle Sutton Sr.

Steven Kyle Sutton Sr., a cherished husband, father, and friend, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. He was born on Sept. 27, 1960, in Cherokee, N.C. to Janice Moles Sutton and the late Billy Sutton.

Throughout his life, Steven embraced nature and enjoyed the thrill of deer hunting and the serenity of fishing, often finding joy in the great outdoors. He had a special fondness for the mountains and cherished the beauty of the scenery that surrounded him. Steven’s passions extended to gardening, where he cultivated not only plants but also cherished memories.

Known for his vibrant spirit, Steven was a happy and free-spirited person who genuinely loved connecting with others. His warm personality and friendly demeanor made him a beloved figure in the lives of many, earning him the reputation of a consummate people person.

In addition to his mother, Steven is also survived by his wife of 20 years, Kelly Cloninger Sutton; his children, Steven K. Sutton, Jr., Jerry Sutton, and step-son, Thomas James Bees; and his grandchildren, Piper and Robert. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and cousins who will forever remember his kindness and joyful presence.

As we remember Steven Kyle Sutton Sr., let us celebrate a life well-lived, a heart deeply connected to family, and a soul that found happiness in everyday moments. His legacy of love and laughter will undoubtedly continue to resonate within the hearts of all who knew him.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. at Bradley Cemetery, Cherokee, NC. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Holly. Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.