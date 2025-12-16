Lindley Wyatt brings her culture to the runway 

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Lindley Wyatt, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), is a junior at Western Carolina University (WCU) double majoring in Marketing and Management. Wyatt is also a fashion model signed with a Sante Fe Indigenous modeling agency.

Wyatt began modeling at 16 when she modeled in the 4th Annual Kananesgi Fashion Show held in Cherokee, N.C. Nov. 5, 2022.

“I’ve been interested in modeling & fashion for a while. When I was in the seventh and eighth grade, around 12 to 13 years old, people started telling me I should be a model. I’ve always been the tallest girl in my class. I was busy with other activities like competitive dance, basketball, cross country and track, and didn’t pursue it. The opportunity to model came when Kananesgi Fashion Show did a model call when I was 16,” she said.

“Kananesgi does great with it; they really work with the models. The committee brings in other Indigenous models to work with us and teach us how to walk and pose. Since I did that first Kananesgi show, I’ve modeled in other Indigenous shows across Indian country.”

Wyatt is scheduled to appear in the First Peoples Fashion Show in Estes Park, Colo. this January, the Utah Indigenous Fashion Show in March, as well as returning to Santa Fe Fashion Week in May.

“The Kananesgi Committee, Tonya Carroll, Hope Huskey, Faith Long-Pressley and Tara McCoy, introduced me to modeling and have supported me along the way. I appreciate all they have done and how they have encouraged me and been there for me,” she said.

Wyatt shared that modeling Indigenous fashion is her preference as a model. “I love modeling in Indigenous shows; you get to meet Native models and Native designers from all over Indian Country. It’s like the 21st century pow-wow. I have modeled at other non-Native fashion shows but prefer Indigenous shows. It’s important that we are having Indigenous fashion shows. It puts us out there, it makes us and our art, culture and creativity seen,” she said.

“Some of my favorite experiences modeling have been getting to know models from other tribes and their cultures. Also, the humor backstage. All Indigenous people seem to have a similar humor.”

Wyatt said modeling has gone hand in hand with her studies at WCU. “Marketing and modeling are both about presentation, whether it is an outfit, brand or event. I am currently doing an internship in the marketing department at the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. I am responsible for marketing the content for the train. Modeling is like content, too—how you present fashion in a way that people see it, like it and want it,” she said.

“It’s also been a great experience to be behind the scenes of Indigenous Fashion Shows across Indian country. I’ve learned so much behind the scenes about how it comes together for the finished product.”

After graduation, Wyatt plans to pursue a master’s degree in project management to promote Indigenous culture, fashion and art throughout the country.