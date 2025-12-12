Indoor Track & Field: Cherokee hosts meet

One Feather Staff Report

Cherokee High School (CHS) hosted a polar bear meet on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 9 with three other schools including Andrews, Rosman, and Swain Co.

Following is the list of CHS athletes’ performances:

Women’s Shot Put:

Joscelyn Stamper, first place, 37-1

Roxy Solis, fourth place, 27-1

Briann Teesateskie, fifth place, 26-6

Men’s 300M Dash

Reggie Hyatt, fourth place, 47.48

Isaiah Ledford, fifth place, 47-70

Men’s Long Jump

Jess Walkingstick, fourth place, 12-4

Men’s Shot Put

Johnny Long, third place, 40-9

Zaynon Taylor, fourth place, 38-4



Following is a listing of all of the winners in each competition:

Men’s Events

55M Dash: Kaden Sawyer, Swain Co., 6.97

300M Dash: Kaden Sawyer, Swain Co., 41.54

500M Dash: Elijah Dingle, Swain Co., 1:21.97

1000M Run: Gus Burgess, Swain Co., 3:20.96

1600M Run: Gus Burgess, Swain Co., 5:28.73

55M Hurdles: Sevyn Soares, Swain Co., 9.42

4x200M Relay: Swain County, 1:44.61

High Jump: Elijah Dingle, Swain Co., 4-8

Long Jump: AJ Johnson, Andrews, 16-11

Triple Jump: Christian Helton, Andrews, 34-3

Shot Put: Wesson Baines, Swain Co., 42-4

Women’s Events

55M Dash: Natalie Garrett, Andrews, 8.67

300M Dash: Jasmine Pitawankwat, Rosman, 54.44

500M Dash: Audrey Monteith, Swain Co., 1:39.18

1600M Run: Carola Castellano-Martinez, Swain Co., 7:40.88

55M Hurdles: Sierra Collins, Swain Co., 11.60

Long Jump: Lelani Queen, Swain Co., 16-11

Triple Jump: Lelani Queen, Swain Co., 31-1

Shot Put: Joscelyn Stamper, Cherokee, 37-1