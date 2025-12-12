Indoor Track & Field: Cherokee hosts meet

One Feather Staff Report
Cherokee High School (CHS) hosted a polar bear meet on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 9 with three other schools including Andrews, Rosman, and Swain Co.
Following is the list of CHS athletes’ performances:
Women’s Shot Put:
- Joscelyn Stamper, first place, 37-1
- Roxy Solis, fourth place, 27-1
- Briann Teesateskie, fifth place, 26-6
Men’s 300M Dash
- Reggie Hyatt, fourth place, 47.48
- Isaiah Ledford, fifth place, 47-70
Men’s Long Jump
- Jess Walkingstick, fourth place, 12-4
Men’s Shot Put
- Johnny Long, third place, 40-9
- Zaynon Taylor, fourth place, 38-4
Following is a listing of all of the winners in each competition:
Men’s Events
55M Dash: Kaden Sawyer, Swain Co., 6.97
300M Dash: Kaden Sawyer, Swain Co., 41.54
500M Dash: Elijah Dingle, Swain Co., 1:21.97
1000M Run: Gus Burgess, Swain Co., 3:20.96
1600M Run: Gus Burgess, Swain Co., 5:28.73
55M Hurdles: Sevyn Soares, Swain Co., 9.42
4x200M Relay: Swain County, 1:44.61
High Jump: Elijah Dingle, Swain Co., 4-8
Long Jump: AJ Johnson, Andrews, 16-11
Triple Jump: Christian Helton, Andrews, 34-3
Shot Put: Wesson Baines, Swain Co., 42-4
Women’s Events
55M Dash: Natalie Garrett, Andrews, 8.67
300M Dash: Jasmine Pitawankwat, Rosman, 54.44
500M Dash: Audrey Monteith, Swain Co., 1:39.18
1600M Run: Carola Castellano-Martinez, Swain Co., 7:40.88
55M Hurdles: Sierra Collins, Swain Co., 11.60
Long Jump: Lelani Queen, Swain Co., 16-11
Triple Jump: Lelani Queen, Swain Co., 31-1
Shot Put: Joscelyn Stamper, Cherokee, 37-1