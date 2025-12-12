December report from Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Michael Stamper

Hello everyone,

This is my Council Report for the month of December. November was a very busy month, and I hope each of you enjoyed a restful holiday season with family and friends. As always, my report follows the standard format below.

Community Events

Dec. 10 – Cherokee County Clinic Ribbon Cutting. A ribbon cutting was held at the new Cherokee County Clinic located at 328 Airport Rd in Marble, N.C.

Dec. 12 – Winterfest. Winterfest continues throughout the month at Oconaluftee Island, featuring free ice skating, food trucks, festive lights, and rotating family-friendly activities such as photos with Santa, stocking decorating, and scavenger hunts. Winterfest dates include Dec. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27, and 31.

Dec. 13 – Christmas Parade. This event will begin at 5 p.m., and the route will go through downtown Cherokee.

Just a reminder to all, the Tribe will be closed beginning Dec. 22 through Jan. 1. Normal hours will resume Jan. 2.

Dec. 21 and 22 – Cherokee Invitational. Come support our Back-to-Back State Champion Lady Braves as they compete at the Harrah’s Cherokee Convention Center.

Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve

Dec. 25 – Christmas

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Project Updates

Recently Completed Projects

This list will be updated as projects are completed for the calendar year 2026

Projects Currently Underway or Nearing Completion

No substantial changes to the projects listed below. As the holiday season passes by, more work and updates will be noted.

Nvdiyeli Trail

The project is nearing completion. Concrete stairs are being poured, handrails are being installed, and new signage is in progress.

Ceremonial Grounds

The project is currently out for bid. Once the bidding process is complete, the contract will move to the Business Committee for approval. Until a contract is finalized, no completion date is available. (No change from November report)

Multipurpose Facility (Old High School Site)

Currently in the design and development phase; a completion date has not yet been determined. (No change from November report)

New Restroom Facilities for the Historical Area (Indian Village and Fire Mountain Trails)

Designs have been approved, and the RFP process is about to begin. The goal is to complete this project before the new season opens. (No change from November Report)

Ordinances

(Any ordinance that has been passed, killed, or withdrawn will not appear on this list)

Amendments to the UCC Ordinance, Chapter 16D of the Cherokee Code, to include the Tribal Bingo Enterprise

Amendments to the Judicial Code, Chapter 7 of the Cherokee Code

Compliance with NC State requirements for Underground Storage Tanks

Amendments to election laws

Amendments to Cannabis Control Board terms

Amendments to TCGE/TGC terms

Work Sessions

Upcoming Work Sessions

Dec. 15

2:30 p.m. – Tabled Ord. 11 (2025): Underground Storage Tanks

Dec. 16

9 a.m. – Tabled Res. 27 (2025): Request for Council and executive to produce monthly and annual reports

10 a.m. – Tabled Res. 28 (2025): Weighted vote update from tribal census that was administered and completed in 2023

11 a.m. – Tabled Res. 30 (2025): Request for transparency through tribal government Legistar program

1 p.m. – Beloved Women

2 p.m. – Tribal Alcohol Beverage Control Commission

Dec. 17

1:30 p.m. – Junior NAIWA: Rights of Nature Resolution

2:30 p.m. – Res. 37 Fishing Guides

Jan. 5

10 a.m. – Tabled Ord. 75 (2025): Cannabis Control Board terms

11 a.m. – Tabled Ord. 76 (2025): TCGE/TGC terms

Recently Held Work Sessions

As of submission there are no recently held work sessions to report

Monthly Question from Readers

This month’s topic focuses on Boards and Commissions that support Tribal operations and governance. Thanks to regular notices from the Cherokee One Feather, many community members are aware of upcoming vacancies and appointment opportunities. Currently, there are 14 boards and commissions that enrolled members may serve on. These include:

Tribal Alcohol Beverage Control Commission (5 members: 4-year terms)

Tribal Gaming Commission (3 members: 3-year terms)

Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise (5 members: 5-year terms)

Qualla LLC (5 members: 5-year terms)

Cannabis Control Board (5 members: 5-year terms)

Kituwah Economic Development Board (5 members: 5-year terms)

Investment Committee (5 members: 5-year terms)

TERO Commission (5 members: varied terms)

Cherokee School Board (7 members: 4-year terms)

Board of Elections (6 members: 4-year terms)

CIHA Governing Board (11 members: 4-year terms)

Audit & Ethics Committee (5 voting members: 4-year terms)

Sequoyah National Golf Board (7 members: 2-year terms)

Police Commission (8 members: 3-year terms)

These boards and commissions play important roles in ensuring accountability, oversight, and strategic direction across Tribal programs and enterprises. Community members have expressed interest in discussing whether adjustments—such as streamlining responsibilities or updating code language—could improve efficiency or reduce overlap. Any future conversation on this topic should include a full range of viewpoints, with a focus on what best serves the Tribe as a whole.

As our government continues to evolve, it’s natural to review structures periodically to ensure they remain effective. Tribal Council remains open to evaluating updates where appropriate and as guided by community input.

I welcome your thoughts:

Do you feel changes to the structure of boards and commissions would be helpful? Are there specific boards you believe could benefit from updated responsibilities or alignment? If you are satisfied with the current structure, please share that as well.

Thank you for taking the time to read this report. I look forward to sharing more updates with you next month. As always, please feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns.

Michael Stamper

Tribal Council Representative

Painttown Community

828-736-6192

mikestamper@ebci-nsn.gov