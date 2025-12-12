 Cherokee Cablevision provides update on Tribal Fiber Project

Submitted by Cherokee Cablevision

CHEROKEE, N.C. – As Cherokee Cablevision, wholly owned by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and operated by BalsamWest, continues to make progress on the fiber build across tribal lands, they want to keep residents informed about what’s happening in their communities. This update provides important details about the work underway, and what to expect during construction.

The Cherokee Cablevision (CCV) Board has made the decision to make every home and business in Phases 1 and 2 fiber-ready, regardless of current service interest.

This decision affects residents and businesses in Elawodi (Yellowhill), Kolanvyi (Big Cove), Wayohi (Wolftown), Aniwodihi (Painttown), and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) communities, where crews are actively working to extend fiber to every structure. If you do not want a fiber ready home or business, Cherokee Cablevision needs to know as soon as possible. Please note, connections are currently being built to every structure for free. If you deny the connection now, you may incur significant installation costs after construction contractors are finished.

Having a fiber-ready home or business does not mean you are obligated to sign up for services, but it will be available if you decide that you do want service in the future.

Entering Property: What to Expect

As construction continues, residents may notice increased activity around their homes, including fiber lines being attached to exterior walls via a small box on the outside of the home (NID). Crews attempt to make contact by knocking on doors before beginning work. If no one answers, the service connection is installed in the area where your existing utilities enter the home. All of this is done at no cost to the homeowner or business owner.

Crews may also need access to your driveway so they can access aerial Duke Power lines. If crews are blocking your driveway, you can approach them to request access.

Residents who encounter construction issues can reach out to our Customer Service Team, at (828) 339-2900. From there, they will escalate to Vantage Point Solutions.

Fiber Network Construction Progress

If you are in Phase 1 (Elawodi, Kolanvyi), they are ready to take your order. Phase 2 (Wayohi, Aniwodihi, and Widagalinidisgv) is coming online quickly, with over 700 locations already tested and active. Both phases are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Phase 2 Progress:

65 of 91.67 total miles of fiber have been placed

1,558 of 1,633 service drops to homes and businesses completed

767 addresses have been tested and confirmed serviceable

Looking Ahead: Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) and Whittier/ Tso Iyagayvli Tali Sgohits(v) Sgwa Itsutsiloda (3200 Acre Tract)

With Phase 1 completed and Phase 2 nearly complete, attention is turning to Phases 3 and 4 (Birdtown/Whittier/3200 Acre). Construction of the transport line has begun; this will connect everything back to the Cherokee Network Fiber Huts. Both phases have been pre-engineered, and construction is now beginning. They anticipate to secure the remaining funding needed to complete all phases around the first of the year.

For future updates, residents are encouraged to follow Cherokee Cablevision’s Facebook page and check the website for all project updates.

Requesting Fiber Services

Are you interested in Fiber services? For more information, contact our Customer Service Team at (828) 339-2900 or visit our website at www.cherokeecablevision.com.