Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority celebrates opening of new Cherokee County Clinic

Submitted by Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

MARBLE, N.C. – The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA), alongside Tribal leadership, community members, and project partners, celebrated the opening of the new Cherokee County Clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 10. The state-of-the-art facility, located at 2313 Tomotla Road in Marble, N.C., represents a significant milestone in enhancing local health services for members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) living in Tsalagi Gadugi (Cherokee County).

The new clinic, which replaces the original site established more than three decades ago, was first championed by former Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Rep. Glenda Fisher.

During the event, Casey Cooper, chief executive officer of Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority, opened the ceremony by honoring Fisher for her decades of advocacy. Fisher reflected on the early years when Tsalagi Gadugi residents routinely traveled long distances to Cherokee for even the most basic care. She shared gratitude that the vision she fought for has not only endured but grown into a modern health care facility built with intention, cultural grounding, and community need at the forefront.

Cooper also recognized the Cherokee County Clinic staff, noting that they consistently earn some of the highest patient satisfaction and access scores within the entire CIHA system. He emphasized that the new facility provides room for continued growth, allowing CIHA to expand services in direct response to local demand. Beginning in mid-January, dental services will return to the Cherokee County Clinic which now features an entire dedicated dental suite. Rehabilitation services such as physical therapy will expand to two days per week, with long-term plans to introduce occupational therapy and speech services as the community’s population and needs continue to grow. The clinic, which is outfitted with all new furniture and state-of-the art equipment including intercommunication solutions installed by the Franklin-based company, TekTone, will also support increased capacity for integrated care, care management, preventive health services, behavioral health, and telehealth.

Cooper highlighted the community support the project has garnered since inception, including when then–Junaluska Leadership Council member Madison Orr Byers raised concerns about access gaps for Tsalagi Gadugi and Tutiyi (Snowbird) families. Her advocacy ultimately led former Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi Rep. Bucky Brown and Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi Rep. Adam Wachacha to champion the effort and introduce Resolution 576, which authorized funding for a new clinic designed to meet current and future demand.

As the project advanced, CIHA and its partners uncovered that the construction site sits within the original Trail of Tears corridor. This discovery required careful planning, archaeological review, and meaningful consultation to ensure the building process honored the cultural and historical significance of the land. Cooper thanked the project team for adapting plans with care and attention, ensuring the clinic’s footprint respected the site while still accommodating the programs and services essential to the community.

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks joined the ceremony to congratulate the community and recognize the many hands behind the project. He spoke to the resilience of the Cherokee people and the importance of continuing to invest in health care access for citizens living outside the Qualla Boundary. He noted that the new clinic strengthens the Tribe’s commitment to bringing high-quality, culturally grounded health care closer to where families live.

CIHA Director of Engineering Damon Lambert acknowledged the work of architects McMillan Pazdan & Smith, construction partners Owle Construction, Arrowhead Contractors, and Diamondback Premier Contracting, and CIHA operational teams who worked through weather delays, supply chain challenges, and a phased construction and transition timeline to bring the facility to life. Staff began moving into the building last week and officially started seeing patients on Monday.

Just before Tribal Leadership and members of CIHA’s Governing Board officially cut the ribbon on the new clinic, Bo Taylor offered a traditional honor song for Madison Orr Byers, Councilmember Adam Wachacha, and former Councilmember Bucky Brown in recognition of their efforts to bring the project to fruition. Following the ribbon cutting, an open house allowed community members to tour the new clinic. Visitors explored clinical spaces designed to support integrated primary care, behavioral health, care management, physical therapy, dental care, and future specialty services. The building reflects Cherokee aesthetic elements, natural materials, and a layout that supports both efficiency and a sense of welcome.

The new Cherokee County Clinic is now open at 2313 Tomotla Road in Marble, North Carolina, offering enhanced access to care, more room for specialty and rehabilitative services, and a renewed commitment to serving Cherokee families close to home.