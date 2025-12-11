Cherokee Historical Association hires two new staff members to lead new programming initiatives

Submitted by Cherokee Historical Association

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee Historical Association (CHA) has expanded its full-time administrative staff with the creation of two new roles: Cultural Outreach & Event Specialists. These positions, funded by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation, will be responsible for leading new programming initiatives set to launch in 2026.

Ryleigh Long and Marcus Bradley, both members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, joined the Cherokee Historical Association team in November.

Long, a graduate of Swain County High School, completed the Oconaluftee Indian Village Mentorship Program in 2020. She has worked as a tour guide, artisan, and lecturer at the Village each season since.

Bradley, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business, began working at Oconaluftee Indian Village in 2012. He is now a tour guide, artisan, lecturer and serves as the Programming Assistant.

Long and Bradley’s extensive experience, deep cultural knowledge, and strong commitment to guest engagement will play a key role in building new programming that serves our community and enriches the experience of visitors.

For decades, Cherokee Historical Association has functioned primarily as a seven-month seasonal organization, concluding operations in early November. Over the past two years, the nonprofit organization has intentionally expanded its programming to prepare for the transition to year-round operation. With the increased capacity that comes with a larger staff, CHA will now be able to launch year-round programming in 2026. New mission-driven programming led by the Cultural Outreach & Event Specialists includes off-season self-guided tours at Oconaluftee Indian Village, video modules for classrooms, and tours to historically relevant sites in the region.

Program Director Laura Blythe shares, “In my role overseeing program development, I’m proud to see the foundation we began laying two years ago taking shape in these new year-round offerings. The addition of Marcus Bradley and Ryleigh Long as Cultural Outreach & Event Specialists strengthens our ability to serve visitors and our local community in meaningful ways. Their experience and passion for Cherokee culture will help bring these initiatives to life and support Cherokee Historical Association’s long-term sustainability. Moving into a full annual schedule requires thoughtful growth, and the pieces are now coming together as new programs and experiences take shape while holding true to our mission. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Cherokee Preservation Foundation for funding these roles and supporting CHA’s continued growth.”

Long and Bradley are both eager to deepen their understanding of Cherokee history and culture, with the goal of sharing this knowledge with the wider community.

Long expressed excitement, saying, “I am excited to learn more about the surrounding cultural sites and locations,” while Bradley emphasized a passion for education, adding, “I love learning and teaching others about Cherokee history and our culture. I am excited to learn more.”

Cherokee Historical Association invites the community to stay informed about upcoming program launches. More information will be shared on CHA’s website (CherokeeHistorical.org) and social media channels in the coming months.