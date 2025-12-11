Atlanta Braves Cultural Committee and Atlanta Braves hold Career Expo

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the morning of Thursday, Dec. 11, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Atlanta Braves Cultural Committee and the Atlanta Braves held the Beyond the Diamond Career Expo at the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Event Center for EBCI high school and college students to explore careers in professional sports.

Students from Cherokee High School and three college students were in attendance, as well as Cultural Committee members Amy West, Laura Blythe, and Doug Reed, and several Atlanta Braves employees from various departments.

Eugene Brooks, director of Arts, Culture, Entertainment (A.C.E.) marketing for the Atlanta Braves, provided opening remarks, followed by lunch and a panel with Atlanta Braves employees.

Art Evans, vice president of talent, led the panel discussion, including Daniel Mumphery, community and Henry Louis Aaron Fund coordinator; Katie Kovacs, marketing and operations coordinator; Kimberly Chamorro, A.C.E. marketing coordinator; and Taylor Koesters, marketing project manager.

Koesters joined the Atlanta Braves in 2021 when the team won the World Series. “It was definitely a memory that I’ll never forget,” she shared. “This organization is like a family. We spend so much time together, especially in baseball, because it’s a long season, but that’s what makes it fun.” Koesters also highlighted the importance of networking, stating that networking is the reason she got her job with the Atlanta Braves.

Kovacs said working for a major league baseball team is a unique experience. “Every day is different. I think that’s exciting. Working in this business, I don’t think I’ve had the same day twice.”

Working in such a dynamic environment, Kovacs said taking initiative is important. “Take initiative. That’s what stands out to me, and that’s what employers want to see.”

Mumphery said one of his favorite aspects of working for the Braves is being able to serve surrounding communities, such as hosting EBCI Night at Truist Park. “What’s really cool for me to see is the opportunities that we’re able to provide to our communities.”

After the panel, students were divided into breakout sessions with the varying departments.

West said, “The purpose of this event is to focus on giving our students the opportunity to see what jobs are available and have a fun experience most don’t get.” West said the Braves also visited the Deb West Senior Center on Dec. 10 and gave out small gifts to EBCI elders.