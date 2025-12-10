OBITUARY: Irvin Phillip Owle

Irvin Phillip Owle, 83, passed away on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, at Maggie Valley Nursing and Rehab in Maggie Valley, N.C., after a period of declining health.

He was born in Cherokee on Oct. 31, 1942, to the late Samuel and Callie Smith Owle.

Irvin dedicated 30 years working for AC Transit in Oakland, Calif., as a body and mechanic worker. He was known for his humor, kindness, generosity, and deep love for his family. His passions filled his life with joy – horse racing, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and proudly supporting his favorite football team, the Oakland Raiders.

In addition to his parents, Irvin was preceded in death by his sisters, Ethelyn Roberts and Dora Owle, as well as his brothers, Charles Owl, Joseph Owl, John Owl, Benjamin Owl, Samuel Sr. Owl, and Alfred Owl.

His survivors include his son, Samuel Christopher Owle; his daughters, Robyn Lynn Owle Holloway and Kelly Michelle Pursch; his sister, Betty Crawford; grandchildren Samuel, Tracy, April, Sean, and Emily; nephew, Samuel Jr. Owl; Tom Owl; Chelis Owl; Chris Koko; nieces, Kathy Rose, Carol Wolf, Rhonda Wilnoty; and his former spouse, Janice Catherine Owle.

Besides many other family members, too numerous to mention individually, each of whom he held in high regard.

Irvin’s warmth, humor, and generous spirit will always be remembered. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 16 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Services in Cherokee, N.C. The family will receive friends immediately prior to the service.

Long House Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.