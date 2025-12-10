Littledave, Stephens receive Frell Owl Award

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Sheyahshe Littledave and Ahli-sha Stephens, both members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, were named the recipients of the prestigious Frell Owl Award during a ceremony at Granny’s Kitchen in Cherokee, N.C. on the morning of Monday, Dec. 8. The award is presented annually by the Cherokee Boys Club Board of Directors “for distinguished service to Cherokee children and families”.

Greg Owle, Cherokee Boys Club general manager, opened the program and spoke about the award stating, “The Frell Owle Award is given to those who best exemplify the character and accomplishments of the late Mr. Frell Owle, and to those who have significantly contributed to the welfare of Cherokee children and families.”

Littledave and Stephens were honored for work on their podcast called “We Are Resilient” which highlights MMIP (Missing and Murdered Indigenous People) cases. Visit their website at https://www.war-podcast.com to listen to episodes.

Owle read the nomination for Littledave and Stephens. “Through their tireless work and advocacy, storytelling, and mentorship, Sheyahshe and Ahli-sha exemplify the very values Frell Owle championed. Their podcast shines a light on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis. They receive no financial compensation for this work. Their dedication stems purely from passion and purpose, despite balancing full-time careers and active family lives with children in sports. They continue to commit countless hours to advocacy and education, providing their genuine devotion for the well-being of Indigenous families…together, Sheyahshe and Ahli-sha represent the strength and spirit of Cherokee women leading with courage and passion and cultural pride. Through their advocacy, mentorship, and storytelling, they honor the legacy of Frell Owle by uplifting Cherokee families, empowering youth, and ensuring that the stories of Indigenous people continue to be told.”

After the award presentation, Stephens said it was an honor just to be nominated. Other nominees included Brianna Bynum and Kimlyn Sneed Lambert.

Stephens commented, “I know that Brianna and Kimlyn are amazing women in our community, and I think that as long as we continue to do good work for each other, that we’re only going to influence each other. I think that we carry each other in our hearts as Indigenous women, as Indigenous leaders, because our future has to see us stepping out, stepping up, and filling those roles even when we’re nervous, even when we’re tired, and even when we’re so busy, we make time to always remember who we are. Because it’s not about us, it’s about our future, and it’s about other people around us.”

She added, “I think I found the secret to life within myself. What makes me happy is just giving to others. Because, no matter how much money I make, I’ll never make enough. No matter how many days off I get, I’m going to want more – how much sleep I get, I’m going to want more, materialistic things, I’m always going to want better. But, I think if I give of my time and of my energy to other people and see that they’re successful and taken care of, that’s the secret to joy and the secret to life for me.”

Littledave said she was also very honored to be nominated, and she spoke about their work. “The podcast started about four years ago and, really, the work we do is outside of our regular jobs, it’s outside of the work we do with our kids. We make time, any kind of spare time we have, to do this podcast. We edit, we research, we record, we meet every week. The work is constant. So, I’m just really proud of how far we’ve been able to come on this podcast.”

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks spoke during the event. “Ahli-sha and Sheyahshe, thank you for all your work and truly your message. It’s a message of strength. It’s a message of being united on an extremely important issue.

My heart goes out to each one of the families that have been impacted. We all have in some way, but being directly impacted and truly, in a lot of situations, not getting real answers…I just can’t imagine the long-term impact and trauma that creates within the family, within one’s life… We just appreciate the message that you guys are putting out there.”

