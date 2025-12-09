THE GOOD STUFF: Janell Rattler always puts Cherokee elders first

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – If elders of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) are involved, Janell Rattler will not be far behind – assisting wherever and however she can. She is the Senior Games coordinator in the Cherokee Recreation Program and has made it her life’s work to make sure that Cherokee elders have the opportunity to be active and healthy.

In an article for Women’s History Month in March, written by my colleague Brooklyn Brown, Rattler expressed her passion for elders. “When you work with the elders, it’s keeping them active, keeping their mind active. Our Native women are really competitive, and each of my seniors always aspire to bring home as many medals as they can. It’s a good feeling knowing we can help provide that.”

Rattler, an EBCI tribal member from Tutiyi (Snowbird), is always advocating for elders and was a driving force behind the EBCI building the Multi-tainment Center, which includes bowling lanes, at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort.

She spoke on the issue during a 2016 Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) session where the funding was approved. “This is a passion of theirs, and bowling is the biggest event that they love to participate in for Senior Games.”

If you see Rattler out and about, one thing is always readily apparent – her smile. She is a happy person and exudes joy to those around her. I’d be more surprised to see a photograph of her not smiling than to see an actual, clear photograph of Bigfoot.

Rattler is active in many other realms too and serves on the Cherokee Preservation Foundation Board of Directors – a North Carolina Governor-appointed position she will hold until 2028. She is the local program co-coordinator for the Special Olympics Qualla Boundary team and is the vice president of the Cherokee Division for the Great Smokies Little League. She also represented the Tutiyi Community Club at the EBCI Constitutional Convention held in March 2023.

Her passion for EBCI elders, and the tribe as a whole, is endless.

William Arthur Ward, 20th century American writer whose epigrams were published in Reader’s Digest, once said, “The more generous we are, the more joyous we become. The more cooperative we are, the more valuable we become. The more enthusiastic we are, the more productive we become. The more serving we are, the more prosperous we become.”

Rattler is generous, joyous, cooperative, valuable, enthusiastic, productive, serving, and prosperous.

If I found out that Ward wrote this specifically with Rattler in mind, I wouldn’t be surprised one little bit.