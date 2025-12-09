Meet the EBCI’s 2026 Remember the Removal Riders

Special to the One Feather

Following are the riders who will represent the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians on the 2026 Remember the Removal (RTR) bicycle ride. The ride will retrace the northern route of the Trail of Tears from New Echota, Ga. to Tahlequah, Okla. Exact dates are not yet available for this year’s ride, but it will occur in June 2026.

Meli Jackson, 24, Wayohi (Wolftown)

Not going to lie, the Remember the Removal Ride has been one of the top things I’ve wanted to accomplish for a long time. It became a personal goal of mine the moment I first heard about the program. My reason for signing up goes far beyond just myself. I want to be better connected with our culture, our history, our language, our land, and our people so that I can be a positive influence for my younger siblings. I want to share with them – and with the rest of my community – everything I learn and experience on this journey.

For my brothers especially, I want to show them that if they have a goal or a dream, no matter how big or small, they can accomplish it – even when the odds are stacked against them. Just like our ancestors, when the odds were stacked against them and who others tried to eliminate, we are still here today.

I’ve been part of athletic teams my entire life, and the camaraderie and connection you build with your teammates is something that stays with you forever. Being part of a team like RTR is an opportunity not many people get to experience. The long hours of riding, training, and simply spending time together are where the strongest bonds are formed. When I ask RTR alumni what their favorite part was, nine times out of ten they say the connections they built—not only within EBCI but also with Cherokee Nation riders. That is what I look forward to the most and a big factor why I chose to sign up.

Steven Smith, 31, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown)

I chose to sign up for RTR after hearing and seeing the experiences that previous riders had and how impactful it was for them. I heard so many stories about how they became more connected with our language and culture and selfishly I wanted to have those experiences for myself and learn more about my culture, family, and language.

Rachel Bruneel, 26, Elawodi (Yellowhill)

I signed up to do the ride because growing up in Florida I was stripped of our culture and history. My great grandmother and my grandma both spoke our language and made baskets. My grandma moved to Florida when she was young where she raised my mom and lost the ability to speak the language. Over the last three years of living in Cherokee I have made it a goal to connect with our people, our culture, our history, so I can be more in tune with who we are as people. I want to be able to raise my daughter with her culture and traditions so she knows who she is. Two years ago, I heard what the RTR was, and I wanted to be a rider but knew I was not going to be able to do it because my daughter was only four months old.

Last year, I followed two former riders who posted about their journey daily and I said I am going to be a part of the next team. Seeing last year’s ride inspired me to be a part of the RTR group. I looked forward to the post every single day to see what they were learning and where they were at. I want to show my daughter that when you set a goal you can achieve it no matter the circumstances you are in. I have always wanted to challenge myself and to push one step further each time and be the strong role model my daughter and other people need. Being an athlete for most of my life has prepared me to build connections with my teammates along with those from Cherokee Nation. I am looking forward to the long days of training, being able to grow as a person, and completing this once-in-a-lifetime ride that will forever change my life.

Kamiyo Lanning, 45, Wayohi

I applied to RTR because I decided that I wasn’t going to let a prior disappointment in the application process, keep me from experiencing something I know is life-changing. Over the past couple of years, I’ve worked hard to prioritize both my mental and physical health. After serving as support staff for the past two years, I built friendships and a support system of legacy riders that have encouraged me to try again this time-focusing on my team, my growth, and our journey. I’m excited to experience this with my teammates. It’s important to never forget who we are, where we come from, and why we are still here.

Sara-Marie Ferguson, 32, Aniwodihi (Painttown)

I felt that joining the RTR 2026 team would be a great opportunity for me to not only be an example and an inspiration to my community, but an opportunity to improve my physical health and learn more about my culture and the hardships that my ancestors endured.

Ernest Pheasant, 16, Aniwodihi

The reason I signed up for RTR is because I wanted to learn more about my culture and past and also share my experiences with family and future generations to come.

Arlenea Chapa (alternate), 43, Wayohi (Wolftown)/Rough Branch

I’ve watched many members of our community complete the Removal Ride, and everyone I’ve spoken to has described it as a life-changing experience, one that gives you a new perspective on life, culture, and yourself. Over the past few years, I’ve been on my own journey of growth, working hard to improve both physically and mentally. Mountain biking has played a big role in that, helping me build strength, discipline, and confidence. But I believe the Removal Bike Ride will offer something deeper; a chance to connect with my Cherokee identity in a way I haven’t yet experienced.