Cherokee Preservation Foundation approves a $20,000 award for Planning Grant

SYLVA, N.C. – The Cherokee Preservation Foundation (CPF) has approved a $20,000 planning grant to the Southwestern Commission Regional Council of Governments (SWC) led by the Mountain West Partnership (MWP), a division of the SWC. The project will advance sustainable economic development through culturally aligned collaboration with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).

This planning grant will identify economic development goals and opportunities that honor and uphold EBCI values and priorities. With a total project cost of $40,000, funded equally by CPF and SWC, the initiative will seek to build on trusted, long-term partnerships among EBCI, SWC, MWP, and regional stakeholders, serving as a foundation for future shared projects.

The Mountain West Partnership supports economic development across the seven westernmost North Carolina counties and the Qualla Boundary through business recruitment, retention, and expansion support, site and infrastructure readiness, and regional partnership efforts — including collaboration with workforce and education partners to help meet employer needs. Key project leads include Josh Carpenter, MWP Director, and Eli Hashemi, MWP Economic Developer, ensuring alignment with EBCI priorities and goals.

“The work that the MWP does to support businesses is made better through partnerships, and I am very excited about our partnership with the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. We are kindred organizations that are moving our region’s economy forward,” said Josh Carpenter, director of Mountain West Partnership

The study is designed to build relationships rooted in cultural alignment and shared purpose, with meaningful engagement from EBCI leadership, regional partners, community members, and local businesses throughout the process

By project completion, SWC and MWP will deliver a framework outlining shared priorities, partnership opportunities, and strategies for economic and community development, reflecting the strengths and diversity of western North Carolina.

This planning grant marks a significant step in advancing SWC and MWP’s mission to foster collaboration and support regional prosperity.

The CPF remains dedicated to preserving Native culture, protecting the natural environment, and supporting diverse economic opportunities. This grant aligns with CPF’s economic and workforce development alongside Cultural and Environmental Preservation.