OBITUARY: General Benjamin Grant

General Benjamin Grant, born Sept. 5, 1945, in White County, Tenn., to the late Rebecca Catolster Grant (Cherokee) and Ernest “Lone Wolf” Grant (Lakota Sioux), passed away on Dec. 3, 2025. He is mourned and survived by his second wife of 20 years, Ute Grant; his two sons, Ernest and Antonio; siblings, Amy (Ernestine) Walker, Tony Tahquette, Harley Grant (Brenda), and Patricia Grant-Edgemon (Andy); 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was a dad to many adopted daughters and saw every child he ever met as his grandchild. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Danielle Poncho.

General was an innovator and a builder at heart and carried the personality of a natural leader. After many years in construction and a sustained injury, he used his artistic abilities to provide for his family. He traveled the Powwow trail extensively and was a renowned Champion dancer, famous for his personal and inspiring dance style. His fearless mind, multiple talents, and spiritual certainty made him successful in all aspects of his life, despite his severe dyslexia and tragic experiences, including the loss of his first wife of 35 years, Virginia.

As an independent, award-winning artist for nearly 50 years, General created carvings, sculptures, furniture, and crafts, and eventually became the first Cherokee Master Silversmith. Through his extensive travels to Native American art shows and powwows, he promoted Cherokee, North Carolina, as a destination for art collectors and focused on the preservation and reintroduction of Wampum as part of the original Cherokee culture before European influence. His love and pride for Native artwork made him a mentor to many artists. He always supported and encouraged others to become successful and independent.

In the same manner, he was seen as a spiritual leader within a wide and international circle of people who practice traditional Lakota ceremonies and teachings. General’s commitment to the Canupa (the pipe) allowed him to turn his life around and become a highly respected individual. The core understanding of Mitakuye Oyasin – “all my relatives, we are all related” – combined with General’s funny, kind, generous, and approachable nature made it possible for people of all cultural and spiritual backgrounds to relate to the universal wisdom he shared with everyone fortunate enough to meet him. He left a legacy and lives on in many hearts and minds.

A wake and viewing will be held on Thursday, Dec. 4, at the Traditional Hands Working Studio, 22 Grant Drive, Cherokee, N.C.

Remembrance and recognition of his life will begin Friday at 10 a.m. at the same location, followed by burial at 1 p.m. at the Catolster Johnson Family Cemetery on Joe Johnson Road.